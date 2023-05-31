Take A Moment In Sask Parks At Events Happening June 1 To 14

CANADA, May 31 - Released on May 31, 2023

Saskatchewan's Provincial Parks offer camping, glamping, hiking and fun at the lake. There are also exciting events and programming to fill visitors' days with fun, laughter and joy in the great outdoors.

Take a moment to join in the fun and experience nature to the fullest. Here is a list of special events occurring over the next two weeks:

Back in the Boreal at Meadow Lake Provincial Park

Saturday, June 3, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Join Parks Interpreters for a day of exploration and learning on National Trails Day, June 3, at Meadow Lake Provincial Park. As one of Saskatchewan's premier backcountry hiking destinations with over 130 kilometres of trails to explore, you won't want to miss this epic adventure.

Take part in an education session led by local trail experts, participate in a 10-kilometre guided interpretive hike on the New Branch Loop of the Boreal Trail, and stay for a bite provided by Flotten Lake Adventures Resort. Learn more and register.

Goats at Work Grazing Project at White Butte Trails Recreation Site

Saturday, June 10, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sask Parks will welcome more than 250 goats to White Butte Trails Recreation Site June 7-16 to help target graze invasive vegetation and help restore the native grassland habitat. These hungry goats will help protect the ecosystem by taking a bite out of invasive leafy spurge. To keep them safe, they will be joined by two herding dogs, one livestock guardian dog and two shepherds. Residents are encouraged to join Park Interpreters as they share information about the goats and invasive species.

Visitors can find the goats at Southwest Entrance (Secondary Entrance) of the trail. Find directions here. Please note: Visitors must keep a safe distance from the electrical fence and keep dogs on-leash.

Wascana Trails Rendezvous at Wascana Trails Recreation Site

Sunday, June 11 (or June 18 weather dependent), 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Enjoy a community-focused day of trail activities hiking, cycling, trail running, and nature. Visitors can also take part in the official launch of the new adaptive Wildflower Trail. This event will be rescheduled to June 18 if there is heavy rain in the forecast. For final details and date of the event, visit the Facebook event page.

Other Upcoming Events

Father's Day, June 17: Visit Greenwater Lake this Father's Day weekend for the ultimate Dad's Day! There will be a learn-to-fish program, flag football, canoeing, crafts and a performance by Iron Orr! All in celebration of fathers. Don't miss out, pre-register today.

Canada Day, July 1: Many Provincial Parks will be hosting Canada Day Celebrations on July 1. Keep an eye on the events calendar for more information as the day approaches.

More Information:

Stay up to date with all the amazing special events and programming taking place in Sask Parks this summer! Visit the SaskParks event calendar to explore them all.

Book a campsite or other stay in Sask Parks here at parks.saskatchewan.ca.

Want to be in the know? Join SaskParks email list and get regular updates on new programs events along with information on Saskatchewan's beautiful Provincial Parks

-30-

For more information, contact:

Sarah Pilon

Parks, Culture and Sport

Regina

Phone: 306-533-4139

Email: sarah.pilon@gov.sk.ca