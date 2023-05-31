Saskatchewan Sets Two Surgical Records

CANADA, May 31 - Released on May 31, 2023

Saskatchewan’s surgical system reached the highest quarterly surgical volume ever recorded with a total of 24,306 procedures performed from January 1 to March 31, 2023.

In addition, from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023 over 90,000 surgical procedures were performed, the highest ever recorded in Saskatchewan for a one-year period. This includes approximately 1,600 more hip and knee replacement procedures in comparison to pre-COVID numbers in 2019-20, an increase of 31 per cent.

“We are thankful for the combined extraordinary efforts of our surgical teams and surgical support staff to ensure thousands more patients receive the procedures they need,” Health Minister Paul Merriman said. “This progress is welcome news as we move forward with surgical investments increasing by $42.5 million in this year’s budget. We will continue to maximize system capacity by optimizing public surgical services and expanding the involvement of private sector partners in publicly funded surgical service delivery.”

In 2023-24, the province again is setting aggressive targets, this time aiming to complete 103,000 surgeries. Efforts to expand surgical capacity include long-term investment in both public surgical services and publicly funded privately delivered centres. Additional short-term measures include utilizing efficiencies in operating rooms and scheduling processes as well as ensuring key staffing complements.

“We will continue to invest in our provincial surgical system so that Saskatchewan residents have access to health services when they need them and as close to home as possible,” Rural and Remote Health Minister Everett Hindley said. “We are working closely with our partner health agencies, including the Saskatchewan Health Authority, to continue moving these strategies forward and developing focused improvements in specific areas such as orthopedics.”

Saskatchewan continues to make record investment in the provincial surgical system and establish strategies that assist in serving patients and addressing barriers. In 2023-24, the annual investment for the surgical program is nearly $670 million, that is a $144 million or 27 per cent increase since 2007. Ongoing investment in Saskatchewan’s Four-Point Health Human Resources Action Plan to Recruit, Train, Incentivize and Retain more health care professionals will be critical to achieve aggressive surgical targets set by the province over the next couple years.

