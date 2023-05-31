Accessibility Features in Saskatchewan Provincial Parks Highlighted During National AccessAbility Week

CANADA, May 31 - Released on May 31, 2023

Investments over the last few years have made Saskatchewan's provincial parks more accessible, inclusive, and enjoyable for people of all abilities. New features range from beach wheelchairs and beach access mats to accessible campsites and buildings, with more upgrades on the way.

"Whether it's a day at the lake, spending time in nature, or camping out under the stars, we want our provincial parks to be accessible and welcoming for everyone," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "As we replace or build new facilities, we always look at how to remove barriers and create a more inclusive environment, so that everyone can have fun in our parks and enjoy time outdoors."

Major projects opening this summer and planned accessibility improvements include:

A new pedestrian bridge across Fisher Creek in Candle Lake Provincial Park. The bridge replaces an older structure, providing an accessible grade and width, along with other accessibility features.

New accessible campground service centres at Saskatchewan Landing and Duck Mountain Provincial Parks.

Accessibility improvements at Regina Beach Recreation Site.

Development of a new, accessible, group gathering pavilion at Rowan's Ravine Provincial Park.

Sask Parks visitors also have access to:

Beach Wheelchairs at many parks including Buffalo Pound, Candle Lake, Danielson, Duck Mountain, Great Blue Heron, Greenwater and Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Parks.

Accessible Campsites at parks throughout the province. A full list is available at SaskParks, Barrier-Free Campsites.

Accessible Picnic Sites at many campgrounds including Duck Mountain, Echo Valley, Buffalo Pound, The Battlefords and Rowans Ravine Provincial Parks.

The Government of Saskatchewan recently passed The Accessible Saskatchewan Act to prevent and remove accessibility barriers for persons with disabilities. To learn more about what the government is doing to implement this legislation and better support people living with disabilities, please visit www.saskatchewan.ca/accessiblesk.

National AccessAbility Week (NAAW) runs from May 29 to June 4, 2023. It is a time to celebrate and promote inclusion and accessibility in communities and workplaces. It also recognizes the efforts of individuals, communities and workplaces that are actively removing barriers to give Saskatchewan people with disabilities an equal opportunity to participate in all our communities.

For more information regarding accessibility features in Saskatchewan Provincial Parks, please visit https://www.tourismsaskatchewan.com/places-to-go/provincial-parks/do-in-saskparks/accessibility.

