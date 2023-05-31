BSP officially a Games Bronze Sponsor

Bank of South Pacific (BSP) is officially a sponsor of the Sol2023 Pacific Games.

The official announcement of BSP’s $500,000 (SBD) Sponsorship was made at a press conference in Honiara today.

Speaking at the event, BSP’s Country Head, Sandra Fore said that they are pleased to partner with the Games Organizing Committee (GOC) in promoting sports and unity, through delivering a successful Sol2023 Pacific Games this year.

“We are indeed pleased to be part of this multi-sporting event that celebrates sports, strengthens our friendship and promotes our Pacific Culture and Pride.

“BSP is proud of our Pacific Heritage – our home is the Pacific and we will continue to support the Pacific Community through our community projects and our sponsorship programs,” Ms Fore said.

Ms Fore (right) receiving the Games Bronze Sponsorship Certificate from Mr Rara at the Sponsorship Announcement today.

The country’s premier bank is no stranger to the Pacific Games and to supporting sports in the Pacific, having been the major sponsor at the 2015 Pacific Games in Papua New Guinea and having continuously supported numerous sports development programs throughout the region.

Commending BSP for their support, GOC’s Board Chairman Mr Martin Rara said, “We are very happy and so excited to have BSP on board, to be able to stand alongside GOC and deliver a memorable Sol2023 Games for the 5,000 plus athletes from 24 countries in the region that will be attending come November and December this year.

“Your coming on board to support this event is a blessing not only to the GOC and our preparations, but most importantly to Sports Development in Solomon Islands.

“We are indeed grateful for your support and look forward to working closely with you in delivering the biggest event Solomon Islands will have ever hosted in this year’s Sol2023 Pacific Games,” Mr Rara said.

BSP’s sponsorship falls under the Games Bronze Partner Sponsorship level with exclusive rights as the Official Games Banking and Financial Service Provider for the Sol2023 Pacific Games. END///

-SOL2023 Press