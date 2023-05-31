Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,538 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 453,898 in the last 365 days.

Deadline Extended, 87 Groups Registered

Deadline Extended, 87 Groups Registered

 

The deadline for Community Group Registrations has been extended to 23rd June, 2023.

The Games Organizing Committee (GOC) has extended the deadline from 2nd June to the 23rd following the successful completion of the GOC Workforce Services Roadshow program and the widespread interest received from the public.

GOC Workforce Supervisor, Dorcas Taupongi confirmed that since the opening of registrations, a total of 87 community groups has thus far completed their registrations by May’s end.

“As of today (31st May, 2023), we have received 87 Community Group submissions.

“All 87 groups have completed their registrations, meeting all necessary requirements stipulated in the applications given out.”

Dorcas said that with the extension of the registration deadline, her team is expecting more groups to register within the coming weeks.

She also added that throughout the three week ‘Roadshow’ awareness program they had conducted throughout Honiara, they have shared more than 1,000 application forms to interested groups.

“We are still receiving huge interest for Community Group registrations day in, day out,” Dorcas said.

GOC meanwhile also reminded interested applicants and the public that registrations are free, groups must be registered with Company Haus and must have an existing bank account as the key requirements for registration. END///

-SOL2023 Press

You just read:

Deadline Extended, 87 Groups Registered

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more