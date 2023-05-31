GOC Workforce complete ‘Roadshow’

The Games Roadshow reached 17 Communities in and around Honiara..

The first ever Sol2023 Pacific Games Roadshow program has completed its three weeks visit of communities in and around Honiara City.

Launched early this month (May), the Roadshow organized by the GOC’s Workforce Services team covered in total 17 communities, starting at Whiteriver (westward of Honiara) and finishing off at the Corona market in the outskirts east of the national capital.

“The Roadshow was aimed at providing awareness on Games services and opportunities that will require the involvement and engagement of community groups in the City.

“The importance of this roadshow is that it brings the Games to the people’s door steps. It gives community men and women the opportunity to ask questions about our preparations and most importantly how they can be involved and engaged with the Games.

“This in turn gave us the opportunity to talk more on the services that will require the engagement of established groups within our communities,” GOC Workforce Supervisor, Dorcas Taupongi said.

GOC will be engaging community groups to work at the Games Venues and Villages, providing Logistical, Cleaning/Waste Management and Laundry Services at Games time.

“Logistics Services include providing manpower and labour across all venues and villages for the installation of temporary infrastructure such as tents, fencing, signage and furniture and also to fix things on-site.

“Community groups will be engaged to provide laundry services, clean-up all common areas restocking of cleaning supplies, collecting rubbish – those kinds of services.

“The Games will need the participation of our registered community groups to deliver these services during Games time this year,” Dorcas said.

As of the end of May, a total of 87 Community Groups has thus far completed registrations and more than 1,000 registration forms shared throughout the three-week Roadshow.

Meanwhile GOC has extended the due date for Community Group Registrations to the 23rd May, 2023. END///

-SOL2023 Press