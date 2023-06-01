CBP officers seize $38 million worth of methamphetamine at Otay Mesa Cargo Facility

OTAY MESA, Calif. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers assigned to the Otay Mesa Cargo Facility seized $38 million worth of methamphetamine within a shipment of kale.

On Saturday, at approximately 12:08 p.m., CBP officers encountered a 34-year-old male driver of a tractor-trailer, with a shipment manifested for kale. During initial inspection, a CBP officer referred the driver and tractor-trailer for further examination.

A non-intrusive inspection of the tractor trailer was conducted, and irregularities were observed within the commodities. A CBP officer conducted a thorough examination of the shipment and discovered packages concealed within the kale.

CBP officers extracted 268 packages concealed within the shipment of kale. The narcotics were tested and identified as methamphetamine with a total weight of 5,788.41 pounds, and an estimated street value of $38,070,910.

“The collaborative effort of our CBP officers to achieve a common goal is remarkably inspiring,” said Rosa Hernandez, Port Director for the Otay Mesa Cargo Facility. “Our officers exemplify this every day as they dedicate themselves to protecting and serving their communities with unwavering commitment and outstanding work.”

The driver was detained for the alleged narcotics smuggling attempt. CBP officers turned the driver over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.

CBP officers seized the tractor, trailer, and narcotics.

CBP officers at the border crossing in Southern California stop illegal activity while processing millions of legitimate travelers into the United States.

