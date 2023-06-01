Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,538 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 453,898 in the last 365 days.

CBP officers seize $38 million worth of methamphetamine at Otay Mesa Cargo Facility

OTAY MESA, Calif. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers assigned to the Otay Mesa Cargo Facility seized $38 million worth of methamphetamine within a shipment of kale.

CBP officers assigned to the Otay Mesa Cargo Facility seized $38 million worth of methamphetamine within a shipment of kale.

On Saturday, at approximately 12:08 p.m., CBP officers encountered a 34-year-old male driver of a tractor-trailer, with a shipment manifested for kale. During initial inspection, a CBP officer referred the driver and tractor-trailer for further examination.

A non-intrusive inspection of the tractor trailer was conducted, and irregularities were observed within the commodities. A CBP officer conducted a thorough examination of the shipment and discovered packages concealed within the kale.

CBP officers extracted 268 packages concealed within the shipment of kale. The narcotics were tested and identified as methamphetamine with a total weight of 5,788.41 pounds, and an estimated street value of $38,070,910.

“The collaborative effort of our CBP officers to achieve a common goal is remarkably inspiring,” said Rosa Hernandez, Port Director for the Otay Mesa Cargo Facility. “Our officers exemplify this every day as they dedicate themselves to protecting and serving their communities with unwavering commitment and outstanding work.”

CBP officers assigned to the Otay Mesa Cargo Facility seized nearly 5,800 pounds of methamphetamine hidden within a shipment of kale.

The driver was detained for the alleged narcotics smuggling attempt. CBP officers turned the driver over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation. 

CBP officers seized the tractor, trailer, and narcotics. 

CBP officers at the border crossing in Southern California stop illegal activity while processing millions of legitimate travelers into the United States. 

Follow the Director of CBP’s San Diego Field Office on Twitter at @DFOSanDiegoCA for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

You just read:

CBP officers seize $38 million worth of methamphetamine at Otay Mesa Cargo Facility

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more