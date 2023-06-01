CBP officers at the Laredo Port of Entry Arrest Homicide Fugitive

LAREDO, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Laredo Port of Entry detained a man at the Gateway to the Americas Bridge wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for homicide out of Dallas County.

“I commend our CBP officers for their hard work and attention to detail,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “This apprehension demonstrates our commitment and vigilance to securing the homeland and keeping our communities safe.”

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

The fugitive apprehension occurred on Tuesday, May 30 at the Gateway to the Americas Bridge when Jorge Cortez, a 27-year-old male United States citizen applied for entry as a pedestrian. The male subject was detained and subsequent biometric verification through law enforcement databases, including the National Crime Information Center, confirmed that the subject had an outstanding felony warrant for homicide out of Dallas County in Texas.

CBP officers confirmed the identity of the subject, and he was transported to the Webb County Jail in Laredo, Texas for extradition.

The National Crime Information Center (NCIC) is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on Twitter at @DFOLaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.