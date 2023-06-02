California Company Announces Safety Device to Show Security Status During Lockdowns
Schools Can Do More to Protect Kids from ViolenceLOS GATOS, CA, USA, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- When actual school emergency lockdowns occur, quickly knowing what-to-do and when-to-do it are vital to saving lives. What if there was a way for emergency personnel to know with certainty if a door is locked from a distance? Time is critical and each second is vital to helping produce a safe and successful outcome. First responders can quickly scan a long row of classrooms to make instant and accurate decisions by simply looking at a light (red or green). The lights will show whether a door is locked or unlocked with highly reliable and accurate visual information.
The product consists of a smart deadbolt lock that electronically and accurately indicates the lock status. If the light is red, the room is locked. If the light is green, the room is unlocked. This patented and affordable device is low maintenance and can be installed by any qualified handyman with lock installation experience. Once the lock system is installed, there is no maintenance required. Accurate awareness provides first responders with a crucial tool to make key decisions in dangerous situations.
Knowing if a door is locked instead of guessing will greatly accelerate the decision to take action or back off. The responders can act with certainty and their decision process will be more efficient. Would be shooters will be more likely to skip the locked door and seek a more vulnerable target. Time is gained as the number of targets decreases and safety increases while waiting for emergency personnel to arrive. In some situations, the room can be hundreds of feet away or even in another room. With that in mind, school administrators can quickly realize the product cost is a small price to pay for safety and security.
According to the State of Idaho, numbering external doors and windows can be extremely valuable to emergency responders and will also assist your students and staff in acclimating themselves to door locations in case of an emergency.
Company
Located 80 miles south of San Francisco on the edge of Silicon Valley, Heads Up Lock Company was founded by Bruce Roberts in 2015. As a person living with quadriplegia, Roberts developed the device to prevent unnecessary and frustrating trips to a bathroom, which is in use. The lights start at around $200 and meet ADA requirements. Today, the device is growing in popularity. The system is in coffee shops, shopping malls and even the stock exchange floor of One World Trade Center.
Some clients have purchased the lights to prevent drug use in bathrooms. Despite the prevalence of the problem, many retailers are still reluctant to talk about Opioid use in their stores. For example, retailers are victimized by those committing theft and violent crime in part to get money to buy more drugs. The Heads Up Lock will not prevent drug use. However, it will draw more attention to the users time spent inside. A would be drug user will move on to a less conspicuous surrounding to do so.
Bruce Roberts
Heads Up Lock
+1 408-966-4365
email us here