Charles Manson follower entitled to parole, court says — overruling Newsom

A state appeals court overruled Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday and said Leslie Van Houten, the youngest follower of cult leader Charles Manson who took part in his cohorts’ deadly attacks, should be released on parole after more than 50 years in prison for taking part in two murders ordered by Manson. It is the first time a court has rejected a governor’s decision to deny parole to a Manson follower after the parole board recommended release.
