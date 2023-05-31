Attorney General’s Office Secures Guilty Plea In Miles City Child Sexual Abuse Case

May 31, 2023

HELENA – A Miles City man pleaded guilty today in Custer County District Court to one count of sexual intercourse without consent with a child under the age of 12, Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced. In exchange for his guilty plea, the state is asking for a sentence of 50 years in Montana State Prison.

Nathan P. Kraft, 45, admitted to sexually assaulting a young girl multiple times between 2017 and 2019.

In 2021, a woman reported that her minor daughter disclosed to her that she was sexually assaulted by Kraft. A forensic medical examination showed indications of child sexual abuse.

Assistant Attorney General Stephanie Robles and Custer County Attorney Wyatt Glade prosecuted the case, which was investigated by Miles City Police Department and the Billings Police Department.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for October 2, 2023.