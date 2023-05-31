Turkmen-Romanian inter-Ministerial consultations were held on the inventory of the legal framework

On May 31, 2023, consultations were held in Bucharest between the foreign ministries of the two countries on the issues of inventory and improvement of the legal framework of bilateral relations.

During the consultations, the parties reviewed the list of existing and invalid interstate, intergovernmental and interdepartmental agreements and treaties, as well as draft documents under consideration between the two countries.

The consultations were held in a friendly and constructive manner, traditional for Turkmen-Romanian relations. The diplomats identified the most promising areas for expanding the bilateral legal framework.