Shapiro Administration Celebrates Growth of Pennsylvania-Based Piasecki Aircraft Corporation, Helps Cut Ribbon on Helicopter Production Facility in Chester County

Coatesville, PA – Reinforcing the Shapiro Administration’s pledge to support businesses and spur economic growth across Pennsylvania, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger today helped cut the ribbon on the new Piasecki Aircraft Corporation (PiAC) facility in Coatesville. The company, through the Chester County Industrial Development Authority, is receiving a $2.5 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant through the Commonwealth for the project.

PiAC acquired the former Lockheed Martin Sikorsky Heliplex facility, which previously served as a production and delivery center for Sikorsky’s S-76 and S-92 helicopters. The company plans to transform the 219,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility into an advanced R&D center, which will build and test its forthcoming PA-890 helicopter — the world’s first zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell rotorcraft.

“The Shapiro Administration is growing the Commonwealth’s leadership in the aerospace and defense sectors and is proud to invest in this industry innovator that was founded right here in Pennsylvania eight decades ago,” said Secretary Siger. “Piasecki continues to grow, build the local economy, and develop their research, development, and productions capabilities. Having this company choose to expand in the Commonwealth sends a strong message to the world that Pennsylvania is open for business.”

The Coatesville facility, which also includes space for engineering development, aircraft assembly, paint and finishing facilities, and a well-equipped production flight test and delivery center, will open to employees this Fall.

“This world-class facility will serve as a strong foundation for future growth and will enable us to expand our R&D and production capabilities as we deliver transformational vertical lift technologies to the defense and commercial markets,” said John Piasecki, CEO of PiAC. “We chose to expand our development capabilities in the Delaware Valley because of its deep roots within the helicopter industry, its highly-talented workforce, and its robust supplier network. PiAC is committed to creating local jobs by fostering cutting-edge innovation and we’re excited to support a community that has long prided itself on delivering aviation excellence.”

“We are delighted that we could provide the local coordination for this project,” said Gary W. Smith, CEO, Chester County Economic Development Council. “We will continue to stand alongside Piasecki as they grow their presence in the ecosystem.”

Governor Shapiro’s budget offers a number of proposals to spur innovation, attract new companies and keep existing businesses here, and retain and recruit jobs in Pennsylvania:

A 50 percent increase in the Manufacturing PA Innovation Program, which connects Pennsylvania’s universities with businesses to spur innovation and job creation here in the Commonwealth.

in the Manufacturing PA Innovation Program, which connects Pennsylvania’s universities with businesses to spur innovation and job creation here in the Commonwealth. A 25 percent increase in the PA Smart Program so students who are looking to continue on to higher education in a computer science or STEM program can do that.

so students who are looking to continue on to higher education in a computer science or STEM program can do that. A $12 million increase for the Pennsylvania First Program to fund more expansion projects and bring future business investments and high paying jobs to the Commonwealth.

to fund more expansion projects and bring future business investments and high paying jobs to the Commonwealth. A $23.8 million investment to create opportunities for students by expanding apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs to fill openings in high-demand fields such as health care, STEM, energy, and infrastructure trades.

to create opportunities for students by expanding apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs to fill openings in high-demand fields such as health care, STEM, energy, and infrastructure trades. A $24.7 million investment in job retention and recruitment efforts to attract more educators, police officers, troopers, and nurses.

