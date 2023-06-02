Brad Streelman and Allen Martin named to Board of Directors of both Æsir Technologies and ZAF Energy Systems
Aesir Logo
Æsir Technologies, Inc. & ZAF Energy Systems, Inc. announced Brad Streelman and Allen Martin have been elected to the board of directors
I’ve long shared Æsir’s belief that NiZn technology is the best battery solution for many applications including UPS for data centers and 5G global expansion”JOPLIN, MO, USA, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Æsir Technologies, Inc. & ZAF Energy Systems, Inc. announced Brad Streelman, Chairman of Continental Battery Systems and Allen Martin, President of AEM Environmental Technologies, have been elected to the board of directors. Brad and Allen both bring decades of battery experience in corporate leadership, strategy and battery distribution, and a long track record of leading diverse teams around the US.
“Brad has long been a visionary in batteries, applying his tremendous insight, experience, and passion for battery technology to the cause of improving lives through the delivery of reliable energy storage,” said Randy Moore, Æsir & ZAF’s CEO. “We’re excited to welcome him to Æsir & ZAF’s board of directors, and I know that all of us will benefit from his leadership and expertise.”
“As a passionate and thoughtful leader, Brad has had a significant impact throughout the US delivering cutting-edge battery technologies to some of the most complex energy storage challenges,” said Dave Wilkins, Æsir & ZAF’s chairman. “His vision and wisdom will help us continue to make a positive impact on people’s lives through the power of technology.”
Brad is the former CEO of Battery Systems and grew the company from one location in Long Beach, California in 1955 to one with over 100 locations across the US. During Streelman’s tenure as CEO of Battery Systems and now chairman Continental Battery Systems they have become one of the America’s largest battery distribution companies.
“Allen is one of the most seasoned battery operators in the industry with strong experience, and knowledge of battery technology in both manufacturing and the delivery of best-in-class battery solutions worldwide,” said Randy Moore, Æsir & ZAF’s CEO. “We’re excited to have him on Æsir & ZAF’s board of directors, and I know that all of us will benefit from his wisdom and expertise.”
“As an industry leader, Allen has both the experience and knowledge in distribution channels and battery manufacturing. His wisdom and prudence are virtues that will impact our organization for years to come,” said Dave Wilkins, Æsir & ZAF’s chairman. “His vision and insight will help us change the battery landscape.”
“I believe the manufacturability and scalability of Æsir’s NiZn technology is ready for deployment worldwide and will have tremendous success in many industrial applications including UPS for data centers and 5G global expansion to start,” said Allen Martin. “It’s an honor to be a part the Æsir & ZAF board of directors and bring innovative technology to the global market.”
Allen Martin held multiple positions at Johnson Controls, Inc. (now Clarios) for over 30 years, including the Power Solutions business unit. He was Vice President/General Manager of the Global Aftermarket Business, where Allen established and built a global management team and growth strategy for the automotive aftermarket battery business, with emphasis on emerging market growth. The scope of this position included 38 plants globally with revenue in excess of $4 billon.
