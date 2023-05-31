Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev met with President of Moldova Maia Sandu in Chișinău

AZERBAIJAN, May 31 - 31 May 2023, 19:50

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu in Chișinău.

The presidents posed together for photographs.

President Maia Sandu congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the Independence Day and the 100th anniversary of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev.

Conveying his congratulations on hosting the Summit of the European Political Community in Moldova, President Ilham Aliyev positively assessed the organization of such a large-scale event in friendly Moldova.

During the meeting, the sides hailed the good level of relations between the two countries, touching upon the issues of cooperation in energy, investments and other spheres. The meeting also focused on prospects for relations between Azerbaijan and Moldova.

During the conversation, the sides emphasized that there were good opportunities for further expansion of economic and trade relations, stressing the importance of accelerating efforts in this regard.

The mutual support of both countries in international organizations was highly appreciated. In this regard, it was underlined that Azerbaijan and Moldova always support each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

President Maia Sandu assessed as a positive step the five-sided meeting of the Azerbaijani President with the support of President of the European Council Charles Michel, which will be held within the framework of the Summit of the European Political Community in Moldova with the participation of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the leaders of Germany and France.

President Ilham Aliyev invited the President of Moldova to pay a visit to Azerbaijan.

The invitation was accepted with gratitude.

