Structure Therapeutics to Present at Jefferies Healthcare Conference 硕迪生物应邀出席杰富瑞健康医疗大会并发表专题演讲

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO and SHANGHAI, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GPCR), a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral small molecule therapeutics for metabolic and pulmonary diseases, today announced that Raymond Stevens, Ph.D., the Company’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 9:30 AM ET in New York.

旧金山和上海 – 2023年5月31日 – 硕迪生物技术有限公司（纳斯达克股票代码：GPCR）是一家临床阶段的全球化生物制药公司，致力于研发代谢和肺部疾病的新型口服小分子治疗药物。今日宣布，公司应邀出席即将在美国纽约举办的杰富瑞医疗大会。硕迪生物创始人兼首席执行官Raymond Stevens博士将于北京时间2023年6月8日周四晚上21:30（美国东部标准时间2023年6月8日周四上午9:30）在会上发表专题演讲。

The live and archived webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the company’s website https://ir.structuretx.com/events-presentations/events. The replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

专题演讲实时直播和视频回放可在公司官方网站投资者关系页面中找到：https://ir.structuretx.com/events-presentations/events。视频回放有效期为90天。

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics is a leading clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative oral treatments for chronic metabolic and pulmonary conditions with significant unmet medical needs. Utilizing its next generation structure-based drug discovery platform, the company has established a scientifically-driven, GPCR-targeted pipeline, featuring two wholly-owned proprietary clinical-stage small molecule compounds designed to surpass the limitations of traditional biologic and peptide therapies and be accessible to more patients around the world. For additional information, please visit www.structuretx.com.

关于硕迪生物

硕迪生物（纳斯达克股票代码：GPCR）是一家临床阶段的全球化生物制药公司，总部位于美国旧金山和中国上海。公司致力于基于结构的GPCR靶向药物的发现，针对多种慢性、代谢性和肺部等疾病的新型口服小分子治疗药物的创新研发，以解决全球范围内未被满足的医疗需求。利用下一代基于结构的药物发现平台，公司已经构建了以科学为导向的 GPCR 靶向研发管线，其中包括两个全资专有的临床阶段小分子化合物，克服了传统生物制剂和肽类疗法的局限，为全球范围内越来越多的患者提供治疗。

了解更多信息，请访问www.structuretx.com

咨询或媒体合作，请联系：pr@structuretx.com

投资者关系，请联系：ir@structuretx.com

