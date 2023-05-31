Manchin Leads Bipartisan Resolution to Designate May, 2023 as National Foster Care Month

May 31, 2023

Washington, DC – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) led a bipartisan resolution designating May, 2023 as National Foster Care Month. The resolution raises awareness about the challenges of children in the foster care system, highlights the importance of permanency for every child and recognizes the essential role that foster parents, social workers and advocates have in improving the lives of youth in foster care in West Virginia and across the United States. It also designates May 31st, 2023 as National Foster Parent Appreciation Day.

“Every child in West Virginia and across the country deserves a safe, loving home to grow up in,” said Senator Manchin. “I’m proud to lead this bipartisan resolution to designate May, 2023 as National Foster Care Month to honor and thank the foster parents, social workers and advocates for their tireless efforts to improve the lives of children in foster care. Our resolution also raises awareness about the challenges that children in foster care face and emphasizes the importance of permanency for every child.”

There are approximately 391,100 children living in foster care in the United States and, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 6,262 children in the foster care system in West Virginia.

Senator Manchin was joined by Senators Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Gary Peters (D-MI), Bob Casey (D-PA), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Ben Ray Luján (D-NM), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Tim Kaine (D-VA), John Cornyn (R-TX) and John Barrasso (R-WY).