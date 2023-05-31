Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,551 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 453,808 in the last 365 days.

Manchin Leads Bipartisan Resolution to Designate May, 2023 as National Foster Care Month

May 31, 2023

Washington, DC – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) led a bipartisan resolution designating May, 2023 as National Foster Care Month. The resolution raises awareness about the challenges of children in the foster care system, highlights the importance of permanency for every child and recognizes the essential role that foster parents, social workers and advocates have in improving the lives of youth in foster care in West Virginia and across the United States. It also designates May 31st, 2023 as National Foster Parent Appreciation Day.

“Every child in West Virginia and across the country deserves a safe, loving home to grow up in,” said Senator Manchin. “I’m proud to lead this bipartisan resolution to designate May, 2023 as National Foster Care Month to honor and thank the foster parents, social workers and advocates for their tireless efforts to improve the lives of children in foster care. Our resolution also raises awareness about the challenges that children in foster care face and emphasizes the importance of permanency for every child.”

There are approximately 391,100 children living in foster care in the United States and, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 6,262 children in the foster care system in West Virginia.

Senator Manchin was joined by Senators Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Gary Peters (D-MI), Bob Casey (D-PA), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Ben Ray Luján (D-NM), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Tim Kaine (D-VA), John Cornyn (R-TX) and John Barrasso (R-WY).

Next Article Previous Article

You just read:

Manchin Leads Bipartisan Resolution to Designate May, 2023 as National Foster Care Month

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more