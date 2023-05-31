WISCONSIN, May 31 - An Act to amend 448.95 (7) and 632.87 (1); and to create 632.87 (4s) of the statutes; Relating to: athletic training and coverage of the services of athletic trainers under health insurance policies and plans. (FE)
Status: S - Insurance and Small Business
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb317
You just read:
SB317 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Insurance and Small Business - 2023-05-31
