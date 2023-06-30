SunPower by Sea Bright Solar Marks 20 Years of Success as a Leading Solar Energy Provider
We are excited to celebrate this milestone with our staff and customers. Looking ahead, we remain committed to helping consumers save on energy costs while contributing to a sustainable future.”OCEAN, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SunPower by Sea Bright Solar has proudly celebrated two decades of dedicated service in the solar energy industry. With a strong presence in New Jersey, New York, and California, the company has established itself as a trusted provider in the renewable energy sector.
— Brian Kelly, President of SunPower by Sea Bright Solar
As a distinguished SunPower Master Dealer, Sea Bright Solar earned recognition for its exceptional performance in installation, training, and customer satisfaction. SunPower Master Dealers, such as Sea Bright Solar, handle the complete solar energy process, including system design, installation, maintenance, permitting and rebate processing, as well as providing guidance on SunPower's flexible financing options. To ensure the highest standards of service, Master Dealers undergo regular, comprehensive training on SunPower products and services, ensuring homeowners have an exceptional solar experience, offering peace of mind when choosing SunPower by Sea Bright Solar to install the most reliable solar technology.
With an award-winning team, SunPower by Sea Bright Solar has garnered numerous accolades, including the prestigious SunPower National Dealer of the Year in 2019, Regional Dealer of the Year in 2012 and 2014, and the esteemed SunPower Lifetime Achievement Award in 2022. The company also attained Gold Status as an NYSERDA Quality Solar Installer in 2021, a testament to its unwavering commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.
Backed by SunPower’s unrivaled reputation, Sea Bright Solar offers the best technology, innovative design, and impeccable craftsmanship. Their knowledgeable and experienced team provides comprehensive solar energy consultation, design, engineering, and installation services for both residential and commercial applications. Committed to facilitating the transition from fossil fuels to clean, renewable solar power, SunPower by Sea Bright Solar aims to deliver the best return on investment for homeowners, businesses, non-profits, and government entities. For more information go to seabrightsolar.com
About SunPower by Sea Bright Solar
SunPower by Sea Bright Solar uses the power of the sun to help customers from coast-to-coast save money – and the planet! Since 2003, Sea Bright Solar has helped thousands of homeowners and businesses generate their own renewable energy and reduce or eliminate their reliance on the grid. Serving New Jersey, New York, and Southern California we provide customized, turnkey solar solutions. Our team consists of professional residential and commercial solar consultants, designers, engineers, and installation teams. Sea Bright Solar offers extensive industry knowledge of the latest technology and best practices as well as solar financing and incentives. Through our innovative solar system installations, we have helped both homeowners and businesses benefit by cutting energy costs up to 100%.
