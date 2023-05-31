Submit Release
Pool Corporation Announces Q2 Investor Event Calendar

/EIN News/ -- COVINGTON, La., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (Nasdaq:POOL) announced today that it will participate in the following investor events in the second quarter of 2023:

  • June 6, 2023 – Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference
  • June 7, 2023 – Deutsche Bank Industrials Conference
  • June 8, 2023 – William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference
  • June 8, 2023 – Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
  • June 14, 2023 – Oppenheimer 23rd Annual Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference

The presentation materials used in these events will be posted on the Investor Relations section of POOLCORP’s website.

Pool Corporation is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 425 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia through which it distributes more than 200,000 products to roughly 125,000 wholesale customers. For more information about POOLCORP, please visit www.poolcorp.com.

CONTACT:

Curtis J. Scheel
Director of Investor Relations
985.801.5341
curtis.scheel@poolcorp.com


