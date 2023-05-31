Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Electric Rates for June 2023

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy Regulated Services (DERS) has announced default electric rates for June 2023. The Regulated Rate Option (RRO) sets the rate per kilowatt hour that regulated customers pay for electric energy in the ATCO Electric service territory. The rates are adjusted each month to reflect the price that DERS pays to buy energy on behalf of customers. The method DERS uses to set the RRO rates have been verified and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

The energy rate for June is approximately 5% higher than the energy rate charged last month. A typical residential customer consuming 600 kWh per month would see approximately a $6.44 or 2% increase in the total amount of their bill compared to last month.









Rate Class



Market Cost of Electricity

(cents/kWh)



Recovery Charge

(cents/kWh) Price of Electricity Including Recovery Charge (cents/kWh) Residential 14.947 2.673 17.620 Commercial 14.950 2.600 17.550 Industrial 14.387 2.604 16.991 Farm (Includes REA) 14.843 3.871 18.714 Irrigation 14.101 0.003 14.104 Oil & Gas 14.234 2.137 16.371 Lighting 8.456 3.213 11.669

Further information on regulated rate option and a complete list of competitive retailers can be found on the Alberta

government’s customer choice website at: www.ucahelps.gov.ab.ca .

Estefania Joy Direct Energy Regulated Services 832-588-3634 news@directenergy.com