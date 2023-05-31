Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased the securities of NextEra Energy, Inc. (“NextEra” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NEE) between December 2, 2021 and February 1, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).



NextEra is one of the largest power and utility holding companies in North America and NextEra’s primary subsidiary, Florida Power and Light Co. (“FPL”), is the largest vertically integrated regulated utility in Florida.

Beginning in December 2021, media outlets, including the Orlando Sentinel and Miami Herald, began reporting that FPL and its political consulting firm, Matrix LLC had orchestrated a range of improper political expenditures including potential violations of state and federal campaign finance laws. Specifically, reports alleged that FPL’s political consultants had used a network of nonprofits to surreptitiously steer funding to spoiler “ghost candidates” intended to derail the campaign efforts of unfriendly legislators seeking reelection to the Florida state legislature during the 2020 election cycle. Later reports alleged that FPL had spied on journalists after the publication of unsupportive reporting, and improperly courted public officials with job offers while bidding to privatize certain public utilities. The Orlando Sentinel and Miami Herald further reported that Matrix’s actions were undertaken for the express purpose of benefiting FPL and with the knowing approval of FPL executives.

According to the lawsuit, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) FPL’s surreptitious orchestration of political misconduct exposed NextEra to substantial legal and reputational risk; and (ii) in light of the above, Defendants’ positive statements about NextEra’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On January 25, 2023, NextEra disclosed that FPL President and CEO, defendant Eric Silagy, would no longer serve as CEO of FPL as of February 15, 2023, and would retire effective May 15, 2023. On the same day, NextEra filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission which acknowledged that FPL faced legal and reputational risks because of the allegations that FPL executives had orchestrated political misconduct. On this news, NextEra’s stock price fell by nearly 9%.

NextEra’s stock price continued to drop the next several trading days, until, on January 31, 2023, the Florida Times Union reported that NextEra executives disclosed to analysts from Bank of America that Silagy’s exit agreement included a multi-year “claw back on compensation” for “any legal wrongdoing” tacitly acknowledging the link between Silagy’s departure and the new risk disclosure statement concerning legal and reputational risk arising from political misconduct.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of NextEra should contact the Firm prior to the July 25, 2023 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .