DOH News Release – Public health nurses to promote disaster preparedness in collaboration with local partners

HONOLULU, HI – June 1, 2023 marks the start of the 2023 Central Pacific hurricane season, and the Department of Health (DOH) Public Health Nursing Branch (PHNB) is gearing up to prepare Hawai‘i’s communities alongside CVS Longs Drugs.

Public health nurses will be visiting numerous CVS Longs Drugs locations from June 1 through 30, 2023, to advise shoppers on how to get their households ready for hurricanes and other natural disasters. Emergency preparedness supplies will be available at discounted prices at CVS Longs Drugs stores during this time.

“We want our communities to prepare for natural disasters and other emergencies before they occur. This event provides the community an opportunity to talk with public health nurses about disaster preparedness and how they can manage their health conditions during and after a disaster,” said PHNB Chief Joan Takamori. “Preparations should include health considerations, like ensuring a person has enough of their prescription medication, or an extra pair of glasses for their emergency kits. Pregnant women, young children, those with chronic health conditions and medically fragile are more vulnerable during a disaster. We want everyone to be aware of their needs, and the needs of their loved ones, so that they can better prepare and recover.”

This collaboration is one of many between the PHNB and its partners to inform, support and prepare our communities for emergencies and disasters.

The month-long event will be conducted at the following CVS Longs Drugs locations, at the dates and times indicated in the table below. This information is also available online at: https://health.hawaii.gov/prepare/news/.

For more information about hurricane season:

https://health.hawaii.gov/prepare/advisories/hurricane-season/

