Fireweed Announces Results from Annual General Meeting

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FIREWEED METALS CORP. (“Fireweed” or the “Company”) (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general meeting of shareholders which was held on May 31, 2023, in Vancouver, BC (the “Meeting”). Full details of all the voting results for the 2023 Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



A total of 35,535,951 common shares, representing 26.26% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares as at the record date for the Meeting, were represented at the Meeting. All of the matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular dated April 18, 2023, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

The nominees for directors were elected as set out in the following table:

Director Votes For % Marcus Chalk 34,231,699 96.64 Jill Donaldson 34,231,699 96.64 Peter Hemstead 34,231,699 96.64 Brandon Macdonald 34,231,699 96.64 John Robins 34,221,699 96.30 Adrian Rothwell 34,231,699 96.64

Two directors did not stand for re-election at the Meeting: George Gorzynski was a founding member of Fireweed and has been a member of the Fireweed Board of Directors since November 2015. Over the years, George has served on various Board Committees, and most recently served on the Technical Committee and the Sustainability Committee. Peter Hairsine was a member of the Fireweed Board of Directors since August 2022, and served on the Sustainability Committee and the Technical Committee.

Brandon Macdonald, CEO commented, "We would like to thank George and Peter for their contributions to the Company; they have been strong Board Members, providing insightful feedback and leadership experience. On behalf of Fireweed’s senior management team and our Board, we would like to thank George and Peter for their contributions and wish them the best in their future endeavours.”

At the Meeting, shareholders also approved the Company’s Stock Option Plan and the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

In Canada, Fireweed (TSXV: FWZ) trades on the TSX Venture Exchange. In the USA, Fireweed (OTCQB: FWEDF) trades on the OTCQB Venture Market (www.otcmarkets.com) and is DTC eligible for enhanced electronic clearing and settlement. In Europe, Fireweed (FSE: 20F) trades on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Additional information about Fireweed and its projects can be found on the Company’s website at FireweedMetals.com and at www.sedar.com.

ON BEHALF OF FIREWEED METALS CORP.

“Brandon Macdonald”

CEO & Director

Contact: Brandon Macdonald

Phone: (604) 646-8361

Email: info@fireweedmetals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined

in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or

accuracy of this release.