Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (Nasdaq: CRDO), an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase throughout the data infrastructure market, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2023, ended April 29, 2023.



Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $32.1 million, decreased by 14.5% year over year

GAAP gross margin of 57.9% and non-GAAP gross margin of 58.2%

GAAP operating expenses of $35.0 million and non-GAAP operating expenses of $27.2 million

GAAP net loss of $15.9 million and non-GAAP net loss of $5.7 million

GAAP diluted net loss per share of $0.11 and non-GAAP diluted net loss per share of $0.04

Ending cash and short-term investment balance of $217.8 million

Management Commentary

Bill Brennan, Credo’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “In fiscal 2023, Credo achieved just over $184M in revenue, a 73% increase compared to fiscal 2022. Most recently, the hyperscale landscape has shifted swiftly and dramatically. Compute is now facing a new horizon – generative AI. We see this shift accelerating the demand for energy-efficient connectivity solutions that perform at the highest speeds, which is exactly where Credo excels. We believe this technology acceleration increases the degree of difficulty and will naturally slim the field of market participants. We remain confident that our technology innovation and market leadership will fuel our growth as these opportunities materialize.”

First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Outlook

Revenue is expected to be between $33.0 million and $35.0 million

GAAP gross margin is expected to be between 57.8% and 59.8%, and non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be between 58.0% and 60.0%

GAAP operating expenses are expected to be between $34.0 million and $36.0 million, and non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be between $26.0 million and $28.0 million



Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains references to the non-GAAP financial measures of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating income (loss) margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share. Reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures is included below. This non-GAAP information should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of share-based compensation expenses, asset impairment and related charges (if applicable), and the related tax effect adjustment to the provision for income taxes.

Credo uses a full-year non-GAAP tax rate to compute the non-GAAP tax provision. This full-year non-GAAP tax rate is based on Credo’s annual GAAP income, adjusted to exclude non-GAAP items, as well as the effects of significant non-recurring and period-specific tax items which vary in size and frequency. Credo’s non-GAAP tax rate is determined on an annual basis and may be adjusted during the year to take into account events that may materially affect the non-GAAP tax rate, such as tax law changes, significant changes in Credo’s geographic mix of revenue and expenses or changes to Credo’s corporate structure.

GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share is calculated using basic weighted average shares outstanding when there is a GAAP net loss, and calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding when there is a GAAP net income. Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share is calculated using basic weighted average shares outstanding when there is a non-GAAP net loss, and calculated using non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding when there is a non-GAAP net income. Non-GAAP adjustment for the number of shares used in the diluted per share calculations excludes the impact of share-based compensation expenses expected to be incurred in future periods and not yet recognized in the financial statements, which would otherwise be assumed to be used to repurchase shares under the GAAP treasury stock method.

Credo believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to Credo’s financial condition and results of operations. While Credo uses non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance its understanding of certain aspects of its financial performance, Credo does not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Consistent with this approach, Credo believes that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of its financial statements provides such readers with useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial measures, allows for greater transparency in the review of its financial and operational performance.

Externally, management believes that investors may find Credo’s non-GAAP financial measures useful in their assessment of Credo's operating performance and the valuation of Credo. Internally, Credo's non-GAAP financial measures are used in the following areas:

Management’s evaluation of Credo’s operating performance;

Management’s establishment of internal operating budgets; and

Management’s performance comparisons with internal forecasts and targeted business models.



Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with the operations of Credo’s business as determined in accordance with GAAP. As a result, you should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Credo’s results as reported under GAAP. The exclusion of the above items from our GAAP financial metrics does not necessarily mean that these costs are unusual or infrequent.

Forward-Looking Statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, any statements regarding: launches of new or expansion of existing products or services; technology developments and innovation; our plans, strategies or objectives with respect to future operations; future financial results; expectations regarding the markets and industries in which Credo conducts business; and assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “can,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “outlook,” “forecast,” “targets” and similar expressions, or their negatives, may identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in this press release. Readers are encouraged to review risk factors and all other disclosures appearing in Credo’s Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on June 8, 2022, as well as Credo’s other filings with the SEC, for further information on risks and uncertainties that could affect Credo’s business, financial condition and results of operation. Copies of these filings are available from the SEC, Credo’s website or Credo’s investor relations department. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Credo assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date herein.

About Credo

Our mission is to deliver high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. Credo is an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. Our innovations ease system bandwidth bottlenecks while simultaneously improving on power, security and reliability. Our connectivity solutions are optimized for optical and electrical Ethernet applications, including the 100G (or Gigabits per second), 200G, 400G, 800G and emerging 1.6T (or Terabits per second) port markets. Our products are based on our proprietary Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) and Digital Signal Processor (DSP) technologies. Our product families include integrated circuits (ICs), Active Electrical Cables (AECs) and SerDes Chiplets. Our intellectual property (IP) solutions consist primarily of SerDes IP licensing.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Year Ended April 29, 2023 January 28, 2023 April 30, 2022 April 29, 2023 April 30, 2022 Revenue: Product sales $ 23,830 $ 38,033 $ 25,298 $ 141,475 $ 73,721 Product engineering services 2,571 3,635 1,113 10,780 7,741 IP license 5,265 11,715 11,115 29,444 23,309 IP license engineering services 422 887 — 2,495 1,706 Total revenue 32,088 54,270 37,526 184,194 106,477 Cost of revenue: Cost of product sales revenue 13,127 21,833 13,646 75,143 40,082 Cost of product engineering services revenue 226 228 111 972 1,918 Cost of IP license revenue — — — 1,179 — Cost of IP license engineering services revenue 150 222 — 706 462 Total cost of revenue 13,503 22,283 13,757 78,000 42,462 Gross profit 18,585 31,987 23,769 106,194 64,015 Operating expenses: Research and development 21,403 20,530 15,461 76,774 47,949 Selling, general and administrative 13,574 11,936 11,507 48,248 34,900 Impairment charges — 2,407 3,134 2,407 3,134 Total operating expenses 34,977 34,873 30,102 127,429 85,983 Operating loss (16,392 ) (2,886 ) (6,333 ) (21,235 ) (21,968 ) Other income (expense), net 1,703 2,530 (175 ) 3,321 (245 ) Loss before income taxes (14,689 ) (356 ) (6,508 ) (17,914 ) (22,213 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,248 (3,179 ) (1,153 ) (1,367 ) (37 ) Net income (loss) $ (15,937 ) $ 2,823 $ (5,355 ) $ (16,547 ) $ (22,176 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.11 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.04 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.25 ) Diluted $ (0.11 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.04 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.25 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share: Basic 148,212 146,908 144,501 147,145 88,398 Diluted 148,212 156,519 144,501 147,145 88,398





Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands) April 29, 2023 April 30, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 108,583 $ 259,322 Short-term investments 109,228 — Accounts receivable 49,541 29,524 Inventories 46,023 27,337 Contract assets 9,445 10,071 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,412 5,923 Total current assets 328,232 332,177 Property and equipment, net 40,222 21,844 Right-of-use assets 14,860 16,954 Other non-current assets 13,975 4,714 Total assets $ 397,289 $ 375,689 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,067 $ 8,487 Accrued compensation and benefits 6,471 4,713 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 14,454 12,063 Deferred revenue 4,040 1,234 Total current liabilities 31,032 26,497 Non-current operating lease liabilities 12,869 14,809 Other non-current liabilities 5,753 220 Total liabilities 49,654 41,526 Shareholders' equity: Ordinary shares 7 7 Additional paid-in capital 454,795 424,562 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (191 ) 23 Accumulated deficit (106,976 ) (90,429 ) Total shareholders' equity 347,635 334,163 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 397,289 $ 375,689





Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd Reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (Unaudited) (In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Year Ended April 29, 2023 January 28, 2023 April 30, 2022 April 29, 2023 April 30, 2022 GAAP gross profit $ 18,585 $ 31,987 $ 23,769 $ 106,194 $ 64,015 Reconciling item: Share-based compensation 83 98 40 634 220 Total reconciling item 83 98 40 634 220 Non-GAAP gross profit (A) $ 18,668 $ 32,085 $ 23,809 $ 106,828 $ 64,235 GAAP gross margin 57.9 % 58.9 % 63.3 % 57.7 % 60.1 % Non-GAAP gross margin 58.2 % 59.1 % 63.4 % 58.0 % 60.3 % Total GAAP operating expenses $ 34,977 $ 34,873 $ 30,102 $ 127,429 $ 85,983 Reconciling items: Share-based compensation (7,827 ) (5,071 ) (5,328 ) (22,882 ) (8,968 ) Impairment and related charges — (4,151 ) (3,134 ) (4,151 ) (3,134 ) Total reconciling items (7,827 ) (9,222 ) (8,462 ) (27,033 ) (12,102 ) Total Non-GAAP operating expenses (B) $ 27,150 $ 25,651 $ 21,640 $ 100,396 $ 73,881 GAAP operating loss $ (16,392 ) $ (2,886 ) $ (6,333 ) $ (21,235 ) $ (21,968 ) Non-GAAP operating income (loss) (A-B) $ (8,482 ) $ 6,434 $ 2,169 $ 6,432 $ (9,646 ) GAAP operating loss margin (51.1)% (5.3)% (16.9)% (11.5)% (20.6)% Non-GAAP operating income (loss) margin (26.4)% 11.9 % 5.8 % 3.5 % (9.1)% GAAP net income (loss) $ (15,937 ) $ 2,823 $ (5,355 ) $ (16,547 ) $ (22,176 ) Reconciling items: Share-based compensation 7,910 5,169 5,368 23,516 9,188 Impairment and related charges — 4,151 3,134 4,151 3,134 Pre-tax total reconciling items 7,910 9,320 8,502 27,667 12,322 Other income tax effects and adjustments 2,299 (4,952 ) (611 ) (2,433 ) (1,049 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (5,728 ) $ 7,191 $ 2,536 $ 8,687 $ (10,903 ) GAAP weighted average shares - basic 148,212 146,908 144,501 147,145 88,398 GAAP weighted average shares - diluted 148,212 156,519 144,501 147,145 88,398 Non-GAAP adjustment — 3,837 13,732 13,838 — Non-GAAP weighted average shares - diluted 148,212 160,356 158,233 160,983 88,398 GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.11 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.04 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.25 ) Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.04 ) $ 0.04 $ 0.02 $ 0.05 $ (0.12 )





Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd Reconciliation of GAAP Forward-Looking Estimates to Non-GAAP Forward-Looking Estimates (In millions, except percentages) Three Months Ended July 29, 2023 Low High GAAP gross margin 57.8 % 59.8 % Reconciling item: Share-based compensation 0.2 % 0.2 % Total reconciling item 0.2 % 0.2 % Non-GAAP gross margin 58.0 % 60.0 % Total GAAP operating expenses $ 34.0 $ 36.0 Reconciling item: Share-based compensation 8.0 8.0 Total reconciling item 8.0 8.0 Total non-GAAP operating expenses $ 26.0 $ 28.0



