DLNR News Release – HUNTING LICENSES FOR THE 2023-2024 HUNTING SEASON

(HONOLULU) – Effective June 15, 2023, the DLNR will begin issuing hunting licenses and stamps for the new hunting season (July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024).

Community members can purchase their licenses and stamps online by visiting DLNR’s Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) hunting homepage. Also, hunters can visit any DOFAW branch office or an authorized hunting license vendor.

A valid State of Hawaiʻi hunting license is required for hunting on public and private lands. Rule chapters and other hunting information can be found on the DOFAW website.

Hunters are encouraged to use the OuterSpatial mobile application for electronic hunter check-in and check-out and to purchase special tags and permits online. Please make sure that the application is fully downloaded to your mobile device before entering the field to eliminate slow download speeds or “no service” areas.

