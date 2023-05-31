Submit Release
Chimerix to Participate in Fireside Chat at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- DURHAM, N.C., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX), a biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to develop medicines that meaningfully improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases, today announced that Mike Sherman, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. in New York City.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of Chimerix’s website at ir.chimerix.com, where it will be archived for approximately 90 days.

About Chimerix

Chimerix is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission to develop medicines that meaningfully improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. The Company’s most advanced clinical-stage development program, ONC201, is in development for H3 K27M-mutant glioma, a form of high-grade glioma which often includes GBM and DIPG subsets.

CONTACTS:

Michelle LaSpaluto
919 972-7115
ir@chimerix.com

Will O’Connor
Stern Investor Relations
212-362-1200
will@sternir.com


Primary Logo

