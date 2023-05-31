Globus Maritime Sets Date for the Release of First Quarter 2023 Results

/EIN News/ -- GLYFADA, Greece, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Maritime Limited ("Globus," the “Company”, (“we,” or “our”), (NASDAQ: GLBS), a dry bulk shipping company, announced today that it will release financial results for the three‐month period ended March 31, 2023, after the market closes in New York on Friday June 2nd, 2023.



About Globus Maritime Limited

Globus is an integrated dry bulk shipping company that provides marine transportation services worldwide and presently owns, operates, and manages a fleet of nine dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. Globus’ subsidiaries own and operate nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 DWT and a weighted average age of 11.4 years as of March 31, 2023.

For further information please contact: