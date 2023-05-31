Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,522 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 453,767 in the last 365 days.

Globus Maritime Sets Date for the Release of First Quarter 2023 Results

/EIN News/ -- GLYFADA, Greece, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Maritime Limited ("Globus," the “Company”, (“we,” or “our”), (NASDAQ: GLBS), a dry bulk shipping company, announced today that it will release financial results for the three‐month period ended March 31, 2023, after the market closes in New York on Friday June 2nd, 2023.

About Globus Maritime Limited

Globus is an integrated dry bulk shipping company that provides marine transportation services worldwide and presently owns, operates, and manages a fleet of nine dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. Globus’ subsidiaries own and operate nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 DWT and a weighted average age of 11.4 years as of March 31, 2023.

For further information please contact:

Globus Maritime Limited +30 210 960 8300
Athanasios Feidakis a.g.feidakis@globusmaritime.gr
Capital Link – New York +1 212 661 7566
Nicolas Bornozis globus@capitallink.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Globus Maritime Sets Date for the Release of First Quarter 2023 Results

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more