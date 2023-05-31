Mainframe Market to Observe Prominent CAGR of 4.1% by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth, Challenges and Competitive Outlook

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global mainframe market is expected to reach a value of USD 7,089,245.17 thousand by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period

A mainframe plays a significant role in handling large-scale and data-intensive workloads. Furthermore, the system processes huge amounts of data at higher speed which are often used for high-volume transaction processing, batch processing, data warehousing, and analytics. Moreover, these have been increasing the demand for mainframes along with the rising demand for high-performance computing technology. In addition, the emergence of the application of mainframes in new technologies such as AI, ML, blockchain, and many others is supporting the growth of the market. In accordance with, high reliability, scalability, and stability for the business operations and rising rate of cyber-attacks and data breach. This has been growing at a huge pace because of the constant upsurge of digitalization in various industries such as BFSI, healthcare, and many others.

Opportunity:

Increasing Adoption of Mainframe Modernization

Business practices across the world have been evolving over the years. The main aim of the business is to earn profits that will not sustain for a long period by following traditional ways. This has to be overcome in modern ways by formulating certain strategies such as digitalization, enhancing customer experience, innovation, monitoring processes, and many others. Among these strategies, digital customer experience has merged as most perfect for the evolution of business practices. However, these evolving strategies are supporting the complete replacement or operation of outdated mainframe applications but the outdated mainframe technology has to be outdated. Hence mainframe modernization refers to the process of upgrading and adapting legacy mainframe systems. Moreover, aging mainframes are associated with several disadvantages such as cost-affecting inefficiencies, legacy applications with hidden code, and overload systems impacting performance. This results in the adoption of modernized mainframe technology. The modernization involves migration to the cloud or a multi-cloud system and re-hosting on lower-cost platforms which allows for more speed and competitive advantage. Similarly, there are several other major advantages associated with mainframe modernization and is expected to create opportunities in the market.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Mainframe Market [Global – Broken down into regions]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country-wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Mainframe Market Size

Market Size by Application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Top Leading Key Players of Mainframe Market:

IBM Corporation

Broadcom

DXC Technology Company

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Hitachi Vantara LLC

Accenture

Atos SE

BMC Software, Inc.

Cognizant

CPT Asia-Pacific

CSI International

Dell Inc.

Fujitsu

HCL Technologies Limited

Infinidat

Infosys Limited

ISI Australia

Kinetic IT

Kyndryl Inc

LZ labs

Mainframe Cloud Pty Ltd

NEC Corporation

Rocket Software, Inc.

Software AG

Software Diversified Services

Software Engineering of America, Inc.

TATA Consultancy Services Limited

UNICOM Systems

Recent Development:

In March 2023, Broadcom announced that the company has been awarded for ‘impact innovation award’ by Computer Measurement Group. This award was shaped to identify individuals and teams who had driven IT improvements to drive significant change and extraordinary outcomes within their organizations. The company has worked on a project called Precision MSE. Company management said that this recognition is a validation not only of this platform they are building but also of the investment Broadcom Mainframe Software is making in modernizing the mainframe experience for the customers they partner with. This development has enhanced the company’s image among its competitors and clients.

In December 2022, IBM Corporation announced a strategic partnership with AWS to drive mainframe modernization. IBM Ecosystem partners have been clear to bring maximum value for their joint clients. Through this partnership, both companies have enhanced their mainframe product portfolio and it made a superior impact on the growth of the global mainframe market.

The Latest Study Conducts a Comprehensive Analysis of the Global Market, considering the current competitive landscape and its future evolution in the next few years.

The Mainframe industry is experiencing rapid growth, fueled by rising demands, industrialization, consumer awareness, and technological advancements. Sales and revenue in this sector have surged at an exponential pace, and the market's expansion is expected to continue over the projected period.

In order to expand their market share and reach a wider client base, leading businesses in the worldwide Mainframe market are heavily investing in research and development. The study provides detailed insights into the strategies, financial health, revenue, gross margin, and growth rates of these companies.

Mainframe Market Drivers:

Increased Demand for Computers with High-Performance Capabilities

The demand for mainframe or high-performance capabilities has been growing rapidly in recent years due to several factors such as the outburst of data in the digital age has led to a necessity for more powerful computing systems that are able to process and analyze large and complex data sets. Mainframe systems are compatible to handle these massive data sets and enable researchers and businesses to extract valuable insights from them. The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) has also contributed to the increasing demand for mainframes. AI and ML algorithms require large amounts of computational power to train and optimize models, and mainframe systems provide the necessary resources to accelerate these processes. Mainframe systems are widely used for banking transactions such as ATM and point of sale (POS) systems. It is also used in the healthcare sector to record patient data, billing, and others. These applications require large amounts of computational power to simulate complex systems, such as climate models, fluid dynamics simulations, and molecular modeling. In addition to scientific and engineering applications, the mainframe is also being used more widely in business analytics. Companies are using mainframe systems to process large amounts of data and extract insights that can inform business decisions, such as optimizing supply chains, predicting customer behavior, and identifying market trends, and is expected to drive the market.

The Emergence of the Application of Mainframe in New Technologies

Mainframes have been used in Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications, big data, machine learning, and blockchain application in recent years. Some of the applications of the mainframe in AI include Natural Language Processing (NLP), image and video processing, optimization, and decision support and among others. Mainframes can be utilized for optimization and decision support applications. For instance, it can be used to optimize supply chain operations, plan production schedules, and forecast demand. Mainframes can be used to process large amounts of image and video data, which is critical in applications such as object recognition and autonomous vehicles. Mainframes can also be used for processing video data from security cameras, traffic cameras, and other sources. Mainframes can be used to process large amounts of text data and enable natural language processing applications. NLP applications are used in Chabot’s, virtual assistants, and other applications that require an understanding of human language and is expected to drive the market.

Key Market Segments Covered in Mainframe Industry Research

Offering

Hardware

Services

Software

Application

Transaction

ERP

Census Industry

Consumer Statics

Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

End Use

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Government and Public Sector

Retail

Travel and Transportation

Manufacturing

Mainframe Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the mainframe market report are U.S. Canada and Mexico, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, and Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Belgium, and Rest of Europe, South Africa, Egypt, U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Rest of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina, and rest of South America.

North America is expected to dominate in the global region due to the high demand for mainframes in the region. Additionally, China dominates in the Asia-Pacific region due to the high demand for mainframes in the region. U.K. dominates in the Europe region due to the high demand for the mainframe in the region.

The region section of the report also provides individual market-impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like downstream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends, and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, the impact of domestic tariffs, and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the region data.

Core Objective of the Mainframe Market:

Every firm in the Mainframe Industry has objectives but this market research report focus on the crucial objectives, so you can analysis about competition, future market, new products, and informative data that can raise your sales volume exponentially.

Mainframe Market Size and growth rate factors.

Important changes in the future Mainframe Market.

Top worldwide competitors of the Market.

Scope and product outlook of Mainframe Market.

Developing regions with potential growth in the future.

Tough Challenges and risk faced in the Market.

Global Mainframe top manufacturers profile and sales statistics.

Table of Content

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Market Overview Global Mainframe Market , By Offering Global Mainframe Market, By Application Global Mainframe Market, By Organization Size Global Mainframe Market, By End User Global Mainframe Market, By Region Global Mainframe Market, Company Landscape SWOT Analysis Company Profile Questionnaire Related Reports

