Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,529 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 453,758 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Henry McMaster Directs Deployment of National Guard Troops to Southern Border

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today directed the deployment of South Carolina National Guard troops to help secure the U.S. Southern border in Texas amid the ongoing national security crisis following the end of Title 42. 

"At the request of Texas Governor Greg Abbott, I have directed the deployment of South Carolina National Guard troops to Texas to help hold the line on the Southern border, " said Governor McMaster. "The safety and security of South Carolinians require that we stop the drug cartels, criminals, and terrorists from entering our country to peddle their poison."

This announcement follows a request for assistance from Texas Governor Greg Abbott and a border security briefing held on May 22 in Austin, TX, attended by Governor McMaster and eight other governors.  

The mission remains in the planning phase, and exact details, including the number of troops, will be finalized in the coming weeks with the goal of deployment by July 1. 

You just read:

Gov. Henry McMaster Directs Deployment of National Guard Troops to Southern Border

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more