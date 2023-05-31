Walden Security Awards 2023 Employee Family Scholarships

/EIN News/ -- CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since the Walden Security Employee Family Scholarship was established in 2009, more than $300,000 has been awarded in scholarships. The Employee Family Scholarship awards scholarships to all eligible children and dependents of Walden Security employees who are attending an accredited higher education institution for full-time status the following year.



The Walden Security Employee Family Scholarship was established by Walden Security CEO Amy Walden and President Mike Walden to help ease the financial responsibility of their employees’ children’s higher education. Recipients of the Employee Family Scholarship are chosen based on their grades, extracurricular activities and financial need.



“Walden Security has achieved its success with the help of our valued employees,” Amy Walden said. “We are delighted to give back to those who are such an important part of our corporate family by awarding scholarships to these deserving students.”



Walden Security awarded 16 scholarships for the fall 2023 academic year:

Justice Baylis , a senior at Alcorn State University majoring in nursing. Employee: Janice Harris – Site Supervisor, Mississippi



, a senior at Alcorn State University majoring in nursing. Employee: Janice Harris – Site Supervisor, Mississippi Brinlee Benson , a senior at Freed Hardeman University majoring in interdisciplinary studies with a concentration in elementary education. Employee: Clint Benson – Account Manager, Chattanooga



, a senior at Freed Hardeman University majoring in interdisciplinary studies with a concentration in elementary education. Employee: Clint Benson – Account Manager, Chattanooga Trinity Bracken , a sophomore at Charleston Southern University majoring in kinesiology. Employee: Brian Miller – Account Manager, Greenville



, a sophomore at Charleston Southern University majoring in kinesiology. Employee: Brian Miller – Account Manager, Greenville Zoe Buckendahl , a junior at the University of Cincinnati majoring in communication design. Employee: Kraig Buckendahl – District Supervisor, 7th Circuit



, a junior at the University of Cincinnati majoring in communication design. Employee: Kraig Buckendahl – District Supervisor, 7th Circuit Maddie Clendenen , a senior at Kennesaw State University majoring in anthropology. Employee: William Clendenen – General Manager, Atlanta



, a senior at Kennesaw State University majoring in anthropology. Employee: William Clendenen – General Manager, Atlanta Amanda Eversman , a senior at Auburn University majoring in nursing. Employee: Edward Eversman – District Supervisor, 11th Circuit



, a senior at Auburn University majoring in nursing. Employee: Edward Eversman – District Supervisor, 11th Circuit Tyra Ezekiel , completing her Master of Public Health at Baylor University. Employee: Terrance Ezekiel – Shift Supervisor, South Carolina



, completing her Master of Public Health at Baylor University. Employee: Terrance Ezekiel – Shift Supervisor, South Carolina Leah Hylton , completing her Master of Social Work at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Employee: Robert Hylton – District Supervisor, 4th Circuit



, completing her Master of Social Work at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Employee: Robert Hylton – District Supervisor, 4th Circuit Mary Hylton , a senior at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte majoring in nursing. Employee: Robert Hylton – District Supervisor, 4th Circuit



, a senior at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte majoring in nursing. Employee: Robert Hylton – District Supervisor, 4th Circuit Renee Kemper , a freshman majoring in forensic science or business. Employee: Rachel England – Security Officer, Arkansas



, a freshman majoring in forensic science or business. Employee: Rachel England – Security Officer, Arkansas Brieana Linwood-Hemphill , a senior at the University of Tennessee majoring in anthropology. Employee: Belinda Linwood-Hemphill – Senior Benefits Administrator, Chattanooga



, a senior at the University of Tennessee majoring in anthropology. Employee: Belinda Linwood-Hemphill – Senior Benefits Administrator, Chattanooga Garren Lockhart , a junior at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga majoring in mechanical engineering. Employee: Regina Raulston – Business Development Manager, Chattanooga



, a junior at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga majoring in mechanical engineering. Employee: Regina Raulston – Business Development Manager, Chattanooga Emily Moran , a sophomore at Shepherd University majoring in nursing. Employee: Kelley Moran – District Supervisor, 4th Circuit



, a sophomore at Shepherd University majoring in nursing. Employee: Kelley Moran – District Supervisor, 4th Circuit Brianne Pierce , a freshman at Dalton State College majoring in chemistry. Employee: Joshua Pierce – Training Manager, Chattanooga



, a freshman at Dalton State College majoring in chemistry. Employee: Joshua Pierce – Training Manager, Chattanooga Elizabeth Silberman , a freshman at Samford University majoring in business or communications. Employee: Pat Silberman – Director of Operations, Chattanooga



, a freshman at Samford University majoring in business or communications. Employee: Pat Silberman – Director of Operations, Chattanooga Reese Skiles, a freshman at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga majoring in business communications. Employee: Charlie Brown – Academy Manager, Chattanooga

About Walden Security: Walden Security is the nation’s 7th largest security firm, and the nation’s largest WBENC-certified Women’s Business Enterprise specializing in security services. The company continues to grow by earning new business one customer at a time—without mergers or acquisitions—and maintains a 97% client retention rate. Walden Security is also one of America’s only security firms with an ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System Certification, which the company has held for nearly 20 years. For five consecutive years, Walden Security earned the Training APEX award from Training magazine and is the only security company that won the award in 2022. Dedicated to business integrity, Walden Security is also a two-time winner of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics and recipient of the BBB International Torch Award for Ethics. For more information, visit waldensecurity.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT Heather Lee, Marketing Communications Coordinator heather.lee@waldensecurity.com