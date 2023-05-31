YES Communities Partners with HeartStrings Foundation to Support Veteran Families

/EIN News/ -- Denver, Colorado, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YES Communities, a Denver-based operator of manufactured housing, is proud to announce a new partnership with the HeartStrings foundation to provide musical instruments for Veterans, actively serving military members, and their families. This partnership supports service members by nurturing rehabilitation through the power of music.

YES Communities team members traveled to Nashville, Tennessee for a team building event to assemble guitars for donation to service member families through the HeartStrings Foundation. Six electric guitars were hand assembled and decorated by YES team members with messages of hopeful support.

"We loved working with YES Communities, they are such a fun group! Through the team building event, they gave back to Veterans and military families here in the Middle Tennessee area. Now we encourage them to go back to their homes and share that giving spirit," said Amie Kiehn, Executive Director and Program Manager at HeartStrings Foundation.

"YES is proud to support service members in any way we can," said Karen Hamilton, COO of YES Communities. "We believe that the healing power of music brings people together. We hope these guitars will help in the rehabilitation of veterans and active-duty service members and offer a means of self-expression.”

In addition to building guitars, YES Communities will support the HeartStrings organization with funding for music workshops, jam sessions, and other musical activities specifically tailored for veterans. These initiatives will inspire fellowship, creative expression, and serve as a platform for veterans to connect with others.

“We are excited to have partnered with the HeartStrings Foundation. As music lovers and supporters of military families, this is a perfect way to give back to the families that sacrifice for our freedom” said Steven Schaub, CEO of YES Communities. “I am grateful for the opportunity to help support Heartstrings mission.”

To learn more about HeartStrings Foundation, visit https://heartstringsfoundation.org/.

About YES Communities

YES Communities is a premier operator of manufactured housing communities and is based in Denver, Colorado. YES has been recognized as the Manufactured Housing Institute's "Community Operator of the Year" from 2009 to 2019.

