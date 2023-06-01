Atlas Distribution Company to Release Covid Lockdown Documentary Film “The Essential Church”

The Essential Church Key Art

Three pastors face the risk of imprisonment, and their churches splitting apart when governments use COVID-19 emergency to restrict worshiping.

Government overreach ran rampant during COVID. This film is an important story that needs to be told.” — Harmon Kaslow, President Atlas Distribution

HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlas Distribution Company, a leading independent film distributor, announced that it will release the documentary film “The Essential Church” theatrically on July 28, 2023. The film was produced by Grace Productions, a ministry of Grace Community Church of the Valley, and directed by Shannon Halliday.

“The Essential Church” is a documentary about the struggle between the Church and government throughout history. The film follows three pastors who face the risk of imprisonment, unlimited fines, and their own churches splitting apart when governments use COVID-19 emergency act edicts to restrict the gathering and worship of the Church. The pastors take a courageous stand and reopen their churches in the face of a world that has chosen to comply.

“Government overreach ran rampant during COVID. This film is an important story that needs to be told”, said Atlas Distribution Company president, Harmon Kaslow.

“We are grateful to Atlas Distribution Company for their commitment to releasing ‘The Essential Church’ theatrically,” said Jacob Hoffman, Executive Producer of “The Essential Church.” “We pray that this film will spread the Gospel and encourage people everywhere to stand up and fight for Christ being the Head of the Church.”

“The Essential Church” will be released in select theaters on July 28, 2023. For more information, please visit https://essentialchurchmovie.com.

About Atlas Distribution Company

Atlas Distribution Company is a leading independent film distributor specializing in theatrically releasing inspiring and remarkable movies in the US market. Atlas developed CinemaCloudWorks, a proprietary technology focused on providing independent filmmakers with studio-level tools and analytics to successfully execute their theatrical releases, which has been used on more than 1,200 movies since its inception, Atlas has distributed more than 40 titles, including “The Girl Who Believes in Miracles,” “Atlas Shrugged,” and “A Royal Night Out.” For more information, go to https://atlasdistribution.com.

About Grace Productions

Grace Productions is a ministry (department) of Grace Community Church which is a non-denominational church in Sun Valley, California. The church was founded in 1956 and has had John MacArthur as the pastor/teacher for over 50 years. The church has a massive media ministry reaching worldwide and Grace Productions is an outward-facing extension of this ministry. It focuses on long-form, productions that aim to glorify God and spreading the Gospel through compelling storytelling.