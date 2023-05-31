Construction scheduled to begin on ND 21 near New England

BISMARCK, N.D. – Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, June 5, on North Dakota Highway 21 approximately eight miles south of New England.



The project includes road widening, culvert work, and guardrail improvements from mile marker 24 to 45.



During construction, traffic will be reduced to one lane and the speed limit will be reduced. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place.



Pilot cars and flaggers will be present at times to assist traffic through the work zone.



The project is expected to be completed this fall.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701-328-4444

