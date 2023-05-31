QuisLex Expands Leadership Team with Addition of Veteran Attorney Jennifer Contegiacomo

Leading ALSP adds new vice president and chief of staff role to support continued growth

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuisLex, a leading alternative legal services provider long recognized as a pioneer in the industry, announces that veteran big law attorney Jennifer Contegiacomo has joined the company as its vice president for legal solutions and chief of staff. Contegiacomo works closely with QuisLex’s COO in enhancing client services and providing overall management of the company’s litigation and corporate services teams. This includes collaborating with clients and the several specialized QuisLex teams, helping establish and maintain long-term customer relationships and assisting in the continued growth of QuisLex services.



Contegiacomo brings to QuisLex extensive experience handling complex litigation, discovery and legal operations. She joins the company after more than two decades with prominent law firm McDermott Will & Emery LLP where she most recently served as counsel. Leading a large, dedicated team of attorneys, paralegals and technology professionals, Contegiacomo was responsible for strategy, organization and operations in support of a Fortune 100 client. In that role she collaborated with myriad teams both internally and externally, leveraging her innovative approach and exceptional communication, organization and leadership skills to accomplish client objectives.

Over the past year, QuisLex has seen an increasing need for its core services including managed document review, contracts, mergers and acquisitions, data breach response, compliance and legal operations among clients in a range of industries. To support this sustained growth, the company has expanded both its service delivery and business development teams, increasing its employee headcount globally with plans to continue expanding.

“As our client base and service offerings continue to grow, strengthening our infrastructure has become a priority to ensure we maintain the exceptional level of support clients have come to expect from QuisLex,” shares QuisLex COO Sirisha Gummaregula. “With her extensive background, expertise and history of achieving positive outcomes, Jennifer is an ideal fit to help lead QuisLex through our current growth phase and into the future.”

Contegiacomo earned her Juris Doctor from New York Law School and is a member of both the New York and New Jersey Bar Associations.

