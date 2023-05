Northeast Judicial District court reporter Debra Martinson has been recognized for more than 43 years service with the court system.

On May 30, Judge Michael Hurly and county and state court staff celebrated Martinson's career on her retirement as an official court reporter.

During her career, Martinson worked out of chambers in both Rugby and Bottineau, serving with Judge (later Justice) William Neumann, Judge John McClintock, Jr. and Judge Hurly.