EMA regular press briefing on public health emergencies, Online, 15:30 – 16:00 Amsterdam time (CEST), from 06/06/2023 to 06/06/2023
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) holds its last regular press briefings to provide updates on EMA’s response to COVID-19 and other public health emergencies.
Speakers:
• Emer Cooke, Executive Director
• Marco Cavaleri, Head of Health Threats and Vaccines Strategy
• Georgy Genov, Head of Quality and Safety of Medicines
The press briefing will be:
• moderated by Marie-Agnes Heine (Head of Communication);
• held in English (no translations will be provided);
• streamed live via EMA's YouTube channel, Twitter and LinkedIn page.