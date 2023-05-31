Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,538 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 453,620 in the last 365 days.

EMA regular press briefing on public health emergencies, Online, 15:30 – 16:00 Amsterdam time (CEST), from 06/06/2023 to 06/06/2023

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) holds its last regular press briefings to provide updates on EMA’s response to COVID-19 and other public health emergencies. 

Speakers:

•    Emer Cooke, Executive Director
•    Marco Cavaleri, Head of Health Threats and Vaccines Strategy
•    Georgy Genov, Head of Quality and Safety of Medicines

The press briefing will be:

•    moderated by Marie-Agnes Heine (Head of Communication);
•    held in English (no translations will be provided);
•    streamed live via EMA's YouTube channel, Twitter and LinkedIn page.

You just read:

EMA regular press briefing on public health emergencies, Online, 15:30 – 16:00 Amsterdam time (CEST), from 06/06/2023 to 06/06/2023

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more