Franklin, TN Custom Golf Cart Dealer Offers Great Value with Its Annual Service Agreement

Nashville Powersports, a golf cart dealer in Franklin, TN, wants to point out the great value offered by their golf cart annual service agreement. This service agreement includes two on-site inspections and basic maintenance of the customer’s golf cart while the agreement is in effect. Their NPS Mobile Service technicians will visit the customer’s location at a scheduled date and time that is preferred by the customer. The technicians will provide recommendations if any kind of repair is needed for the golf cart. Service agreement holders will be given priority service and a 20% discount on the cost of labor and parts for any additional required/recommended repairs.

Service items in the annual service agreement include a test drive; lubrication of joints; test charging of system; application of battery terminal protection (if lead acid); cleaning of batteries and corrosion (if lead acid); and more. Items to be included in the inspections, are wheel bearings; steering components; bushings; electrical 12V accessories; tire wear; all lights; and more.

A spokesperson for Nashville Powersports says, “When you invest in a custom golf cart, you want to know that top notch service is just a phone call away. With our advanced service department, you can rest assured that we have multiple ways to keep your cart running smoothly. We offer mobile service, which can address most maintenance needs and concerns at the convenience of your home. Simply call to schedule an appointment, and our mobile service technician will come to your home to assess, service, and repair your cart on site if possible. Should your cart need more specialized attention, we offer a full-service facility located in Columbia, Tennessee. We also offer the option to have your cart picked up by our service technicians, repaired, and returned to you.”

Nashville Powersports is a locally owned and operated company providing customized golf carts in Franklin TN. Each custom golf cart is uniquely constructed for each customer. They offer a wide collection of commercial and street legal golf carts. Thus, they can offer custom golf carts for various purposes, such as for helping employees move around, comfortable street legal golf carts, and electric golf carts that can carry a certain number of people. During the last six years, they were able to develop the reputation of being an industry-leader when it comes to providing fully customized golf carts in the US. They have a 5,000 sq ft facility in Columbia, TN, and an indoor golf cart showroom and design center in the center of the Cool Springs area in Franklin, TN.

Those who are interested in learning more about the custom golf carts available through Nashville Powersports, check out their website or contact them on the phone or through email. They are open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, from Monday to Friday; and from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm on Saturdays. Those who would like to know more about Nashville Powersports can view the company Facebook page.

