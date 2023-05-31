Events DC Returns as a Major Sponsor of Annual DC JazzFest

Sponsorship extends Events DC’s long-established partnership with the premier music festival

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, and the DC Jazz Festival® (DCJF) announced today that Events DC isreturning as a major sponsor of the 19th Annual DC JazzFest. The sponsorship builds upon Events DC’s 14-year relationship with the dynamic jazz nonprofit, reinforces the authority’s mission of leveraging the attraction of the nation’s capital with one-of-a-kind event experiences, and raises the profile of the District as a premier destination for jazz.

“We are proud to continue our support of the DC JazzFest,” said Angie M. Gates, president and chief executive officer at Events DC. “The return of the DC JazzFest to the Wharf over Labor Day weekend is one of my favorite activities. The festival attracts top talent, like Samara Joy, Gregory Porter, and Terri Lyne Carrington, and fantastic local acts, such as Veronneau, each year. Jazz fans from around the globe come to dance to the music, enjoy our local cuisine and see why Washington, DC is a world-class destination.”

For 19 years, the DC JazzFest® has served as a pillar to the communities of our culturally diverse nation’s capital, attracting thousands of visitors from across the world and a key contributor to the city’s economic growth each year. Last year alone, more than 68,000 people attended DC JazzFest, which included more than 40 concerts across more than 12 venues including DC JazzFest at The Wharf.

“This longstanding partnership with Events DC strengthens our efforts to provide performance opportunities for the talented array of DC-based jazz musicians, and to offer performances in a multitude of DC neighborhoods from Anacostia to Takoma Park,” said Sunny Sumter, president and chief executive officer at DC Jazz Festival

The 2023 DC JazzFest will take place August 30-September 3.With five days of concerts in neighborhoods citywide, the 2023 DC JazzFest will celebrate all things jazz in more than 20 venues across the District. DC JazzFest at The Wharf will take place September 1-3, featuring multiple waterfront stages, a September 1 evening at The Anthem featuring Gregory Porter, as well as the DCJazzPrix international emerging jazz band competition and other exciting indoor performances at Union Stage.

About DC Jazz Festival: The DC Jazz Festival is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that celebrates America’s unique original art form by presenting year-round programs and performances featuring local, national and internationally acclaimed artists. The mission of the DC Jazz Festival is to present internationally renowned and emerging artists in celebration of jazz, unify diverse communities and enable connections between artists and audiences, advance jazz and music education, provide performance opportunities for DC-based musicians, and highlight DC as a major and vibrant center for jazz. With dozens of performances in venues across the city, the annual DC JazzFest is one of the largest music festivals in the country. This international event attracts jazz lovers from around the world to the nation’s capital. The 2022 DC JazzFest will take place August 31-September 4. For more information about the DCJF and its activities, visit dcjazzfest.org.

About Events DC: Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, delivers premier event services and flexible venues across the nation's capital. Leveraging the power of a world-class destination and creating amazing attendee experiences, Events DC generates economic and community benefits through the attraction and promotion of business, athletic, entertainment and cultural activities. Events DC oversees the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, an anchor of the District's hospitality and tourism economy that hosts more than 1.7 million visitors and generates more than $400 million annually in total economic impact, and the historic Carnegie Library at Mt. Vernon Square. Events DC manages the RFK Stadium-Armory Campus (RFK Campus), including Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, Festival Grounds at RFK Campus, The Fields at RFK Campus, the non-military functions of the DC Armory and the Skate Park at RFK Stadium. Stay current on the 190-acre RFK Campus Redevelopment Project at www.RFKFields.com. Events DC also built and serves as landlord for Nationals Park, the first LEED-certified major professional sports stadium in the United States. Events DC manages Gateway DC, R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center and Entertainment & Sports Arena, all conveniently located in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Washington, DC.

