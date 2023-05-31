The LED Street Light Market Size Is Expected To Reach $25.5 Billion By 2027 As Per The Business Research Company's LED Street Light Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s research on the LED street light market, the market is expected to grow from $9.7 billion in 2022 to $11.9 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 22%. Further, the market will reach $25.5 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of more than 21%. The Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the LED street light market in 2022.



One of the significant driving factors for the LED street light industry is the development of smart cities worldwide. Smart cities employ information and communication technology (ICT) to enhance operational efficiency and provide improved infrastructure for residents. LED streetlights, with their elegant design, contribute to energy conservation and enhance public safety. The focus is on the energy efficiency achieved through the use of ICT technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT) in smart cities. Notably, government initiatives play a crucial role in the development of smart cities.

Major LED street light companies are Philips Lighting, Eaton Corporation PLC., OSRAM GmbH, Pkk Lighting Inc., Pemco Lighting Products LLC, Hubbell Inc., Cree Inc., Leotek Electronics USA LLC, LSI Industries INC, and Revolution Lighting Technologies INC.

Technological advancements have become a key trend in the LED street light market. Key market players are actively developing technologically advanced solutions to strengthen their market position.

For example, GS Yuasa Corporation, a Japan-based company specializing in lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries for various applications, launched the JRB2200 LED street light series. This series emphasizes energy and resource conservation, as well as cost reduction. The JRB2200 series offers unique features such as replaceable light source units and power units, angle adjustability, pole clamps for different pole types, and extensibility for IoT integration. These lights adhere to LED street lighting regulations and general criteria for street lighting equipment installation.

The global LED street light market is segmented as-

1) By Connectivity: Wired, Wireless

2) By Sales Channels: Direct, Indirect

3) By Applications: Retrofit, Retail And Hospitality, Outdoor, Offices, Architectural, Residential, Industrial, Other Applications

The report on the LED street light market offers a comprehensive analysis of various factors including market size, anticipated growth, and key players. Through a detailed examination of market dynamics, prominent industry players, and regional trends, this report provides stakeholders with valuable insights to facilitate informed decision-making. By enabling stakeholders to identify growth opportunities and navigate the evolving market landscape, this report serves as an essential resource for industry players operating in the LED street light market.

LED Street Light Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the LED street light market size, LED street light market segments, LED street light market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

