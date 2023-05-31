Whole Life Insurance Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032 As Per The Business Research Company's Whole Life Insurance Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the Business Research Company’s research on the whole life insurance market, the market is expected to grow from $170.7 billion in 2022 to $175.6 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 2%. Further, the global whole life insurance market will reach $196.3 billion in 2027, with a CAGR of more than 2.%. In terms of regional market dynamics, North America held the largest whole life insurance market share in 2022.



The increasing demand for whole life insurance products is expected to be a significant driver of industry growth. Whole life insurance offers perpetual coverage as long as timely payments are made, making it an attractive option for individuals seeking long-term protection. Various types of whole life insurance policies, such as single whole premium life insurance, variable whole life insurance, and guaranteed issue whole life insurance, are gaining popularity due to their comprehensive coverage and associated benefits.

Major whole life insurance companies are China Life Insurance Company Limited, MetLife Inc., Ping An Insurance Company of China Ltd., Allianz Life Insurance, Axa SA, Generali Group, Prudential PLC, Aviva Plc., Allstate Corporation, Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd., and Prudential Financial Inc.

The key trend in the whole life insurance sector is the integration of advanced technologies to streamline operations and strengthen their market position.

For example, in December 2022, Modern Life Insurance Group Inc., a leading insurance group based in the United States, introduced a state-of-the-art technology platform. This platform provides life insurance advisors with access to a range of cutting-edge tools and solutions, enabling them to manage all client and brokerage needs in one centralized location. The platform also offers enhanced customer engagement, fully digital applications, and capabilities for comparison and pricing.

The global whole life insurance market is segmented as -

1) By Type: Non-Participating Whole Life, Participating Whole Life

2) By Application: Agency, Brokers, Bancassurance, Digital And Direct Channels

The whole life insurance market report presents a comprehensive analysis of the market, including market size, projected growth, and major players. Through an examination of market dynamics, key players, and regional trends, this report helps players identify potential growth opportunities, and effectively navigate the evolving landscape of the market. By providing valuable insights and strategic guidance, this report serves as a vital resource for stakeholders in the whole life insurance industry.

Whole Life Insurance Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the whole life insurance market size, whole life insurance market segments, whole life insurance market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 4,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

