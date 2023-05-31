TPBank pays $170 million to repurchase premature bonds

VIETNAM, May 31 - HÀ NỘI — Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) has announced the results of early bond redemption transactions of Tiền Phong Commercial JSC (HoSE: TPB).

From May 15 to 25, TPBank bought VNĐ4 trillion (US$170 million) of outstanding bonds.

While the bond TPBL2124003 was issued in 2021 and is expected to expire in 2024, the rest, which are TPBL2225001, TPBL2225002, TPBL2225003, TPBL2225004, and TPBL2225005, were issued in May 2022, and are due in May 2025.

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) approved TPBank to expand its charter capital up to nearly VNĐ6.2 trillion through the issuance of common shares to enhance share capital in the equity, following the authorised plan in the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2023.

Previously, TPBank's 2023 General Meeting of Shareholders approved the plan to increase charter capital by issuing nearly VNĐ620 million shares to pay dividends to shareholders, equivalent to a rate of 39.19 per cent. The expected release time is in 2023. — VNS