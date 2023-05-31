Pipefy Names Mark Pinard to Chief Marketing Officer

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pipefy , the global industry leader in no-code process automation, today announced that marketing leader Mark Pinard was named Chief Marketing Officer to oversee its global marketing programs. Pinard, with more than 17 years of experience in marketing, has deep expertise in technology product marketing.



"Mark has close to two decades of marketing experience and brings strong start-up expertise in developing go-to-market functions that scale," said Alessio Alionço, CEO of Pipefy. "He has already transformed our marketing organization to drive additional growth and build on our past successes.”

Pinard joined Pipefy in December 2021 as Senior Director of Product and Partner Marketing. Prior to Pipefy, he held leadership marketing positions with Lob, as Head of Product Marketing and at Recurly, as Senior Director of Product Marketing. For Mynd, a newly-established property management company, Pinard served as Head of Marketing and Sales. At Xero, an accounting software company, Pinard served in a variety of roles, including Global Director of Product Marketing & Strategy.

“I am excited to take on this role as CMO at Pipefy at this pivotal time, to build on the amazing success that Pipefy has already achieved,” said Pinard. “Pipefy consistently delivers process automation solutions for our customers that greatly improve their operational efficiency and help them get more from their existing tech stacks. Our no code process automation solution allows users of all kinds to implement integrations and workflow automations without having to write a single line of code.”

About Pipefy

Pipefy is the no-code process automation platform that increases team productivity and efficiency, centralizes data, and standardizes processes for teams in IT, Finance, HR, Customer Operations and more. Through its workflow automation and no-code framework, Pipefy helps businesses achieve operational efficiency and process excellence for every team in every department. Among its many recognitions, Pipefy was named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing companies in North America in November, 2022.