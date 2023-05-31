Havebury Housing introduces GIS to meet corporate strategy objectives

Havebury Housing Partnership has selected Geographic Information System (GIS), Cadcorp SIS, as part of its strategy to streamline business processes. The integration of GIS technology into the housing association’s operations marks a significant milestone in its journey towards becoming a more efficient and informed housing provider.

Havebury's core values of respecting, engaging, and being fair, underpin its commitment to excellence in delivering housing services. The organisation has set objectives of being a great landlord, developing new affordable homes, investing in existing homes and communities, addressing climate change, building a great team, and remaining a thriving business. Havebury identified that expanding its use of GIS was essential in realising this vision.

Recognising the need for improved processes, their key requirement was a browser-based GIS capable of sharing maps and business data in an intuitive and easy-to-use interface. The software has to work seamlessly across various platforms, catering to different users at different levels within the organisation. Integration with Havebury's existing spatial database, IT infrastructure, and compliance with rigorous cybersecurity processes was essential.

Choosing the right GIS provider for Havebury was a paramount decision, and Cadcorp emerged as the ideal partner. Phillip Walton, ICT GIS Specialist at Havebury Housing Partnership comments: “The process and technicalities of introducing GIS to an organisation can be complex. However, choosing Cadcorp was not a difficult decision.”

Havebury licenced Cadcorp SIS WebMap, an off-the-shelf, customisable application for sharing map-based information with a community of users. It provides advanced capabilities for presenting and interrogating spatial data and integrates with Havebury’s existing infrastructure. The contract includes Cadcorp SIS Desktop for the creation and preparation of geographic information, ongoing technical support, and training.

With the successful integration of SIS WebMap and SIS Desktop, Havebury is now equipped to deliver on its corporate and data strategies. Havebury aims to leverage the GIS to improve housing services and to meet its broader goals of affordable housing, community development, and addressing climate change.

Phillip Walton adds: “Cadcorp was able to meet our needs with ready-made, customisable GIS software, backed up by the support and expertise that we required. As well as a number of quick-wins, SIS WebMap will provide further efficiencies as Havebury grows and expands its use of spatial data.”

Housing associations and land and property organisations are realising the benefits of GIS for all phases of asset management and maintenance. These can range from negotiating grounds maintenance contracts to ensuring the sustainability of stock performance and planning improvements in the community. To learn more visit https://cdcp.io/lp

About Cadcorp

Cadcorp helps organisations derive meaningful and actionable intelligence from data. We do this with an extensive range of GIS software, spatial data and consultancy services designed to better inform decision-making. With our technical knowledge and expertise, we know how to support our customers in realising the benefits of location information.