Update -- Reneo Pharmaceuticals to Participate at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPHM), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases, today announced that the company’s management team will participate at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference.

Jefferies Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Location: Marriott Marquis, New York, NY
Presentation: 11:00 a.m. EDT (webcast)

Links to the webcast and presentation will be posted on the Investors section of the Reneo Pharmaceuticals corporate website.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals
Reneo is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases, which are often associated with the inability of mitochondria to produce adenosine triphosphate (ATP). Our lead product candidate, mavodelpar (REN001), is a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta (PPARδ). Mavodelpar has been shown to increase transcription of genes involved in mitochondrial function, increase fatty acid oxidation, and may increase production of new mitochondria. For additional information, please see reneopharma.com.

Contacts:

Danielle Spangler 
Investor Relations 
Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 
dspangler@reneopharma.com

David Melamed, Ph.D. 
Media Inquiries 
Russo Partners, LLC 
david.melamed@russopartnersllc.com


Primary Logo

