Canadian Women Entrepreneur Gala breaks new ground with inaugural event

CWE Gala celebrated women entrepreneurship and innovation at the inaugural event

TORONTO, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly 400 attendees gathered at the first-ever Canadian Women Entrepreneur Gala (CWE Gala) last night to celebrate inspiring women entrepreneurs and trailblazers pushing for a more diverse ecosystem.

The event focused on taking women in business to the next level by bringing together leading companies, top c-suite executives, entrepreneurs and influencers, with a red carpet experience award show featuring leading companies with special guest performances from Canadian sensations, Jully Black and Kardinal Offishall.

“Women supporting women is a powerful movement that goes beyond just a social media hashtag or phrase,” said Anna Sinclair, CEO and Founder of Total Mom Inc. “It’s about enabling and uplifting each other in all aspects of life and offering opportunities and introductions to those who need it, and the CWE Gala did just that.”

The evening recognized influential women, businesses, and CSR initiatives with industry nominations and awards in categories of gender equality in the workplace, empowering women in business, women’s health and wellbeing and creating young changemakers. For companies and leaders who were nominated, a selection committee powered by Google evaluated based addressing problems and creating measurable impacts.

This year’s honourees were:

Interac – CWE Recognition Award Winner, Community - Women's Health & Wellbeing

Canadian Centre for Women’s Empowerment – CWE Recognition Award Winner, Community - Women's Health & Wellbeing

Pinterest – CWE Recognition Award Winner, Gender Equality in the Workplace

EllisDon – CWE Recognition Award Winner, Gender Equality in the Workplace

TD – CWE Recognition Award Winner, #HypeWomen

BDC – CWE Recognition Award Winner, Empowering Women in Business/Entrepreneurs

The DMZ – CWE Recognition Award Winner, Empowering Women in Business/Entrepreneurs

PARO – CWE Recognition Award Winner, Empowering Women in Business/Entrepreneurs

Women Get on Board – CWE Recognition Award Winner, Gender Equality in the Workplace

WBE Canada – CWE Recognition Award Winner, #HypeWomen

Centre for Women in Business – CWE Recognition Award Winner, Empowering Women in Business/Entrepreneurs

GreenShield - CWE Recognition Award Winner, Community - Women's Health & Wellbeing

joni – Total Mom Inc. Recognition Award Winner, Design for Success Award by Vista

Shine Transformation Services – Total Mom Inc. Recognition Award Winner, Most Transformational Business Award by huumans

Bread – Total Mom Inc. Recognition Award Winner, Bell Digital Innovation Award

WeApply – Total Mom Inc. Recognition Award Winner, Black Moms Connection Village Award

Boxing4Health – Total Mom Inc. Recognition Award Winner, IP Star Award by Henry Brooks LLP

EMKAO Foods – Total Mom Inc. Recognition Award Winner, TD Social Enterprise Award

Well Bebe – Total Mom Inc. Recognition Award Winner, Social Media Champion Award by North Road Digital

Also during the gala, was the live finale of Canada’s Total Mom Pitch presented by TD – the award-winning, just-for-moms small business program, where the top five finalists of the program pitched their businesses in front of leading companies, executive judges and industry professionals. Other key sponsors include Bell, Vista, Huumans and Henry Brooks LLP.

Top five finalists of Total Mom Pitch join Anna Sinclair, CEO of Total Mom Inc. and host of the CWE Gala, on the red carpet

The winner of Canada’s Total Mom Pitch is Aeryon Ashlie – Founder and CEO of Aeryon Wellness. Aeryon Wellness is a wellness brand that uses the latest in scientific research to formulate and distribute to the highest grade, all-natural, support supplements that make a difference. Their innovative use of QR codes provides education, nutrition and strategies to assist women on their journey to sustainable health and wellness. Aeryon received a grand prize of $50,000 in non-dilutive funding, business services and more.

“To make it to the top five finalists is incredible. I never in my wildest dreams thought I’d win,” said Aeryon Ashlie, CEO of Aeryon Wellness, “but the best part is having my daughter here to witness the whole thing. It is really a total mom moment.”

Aeryon Ashlie, CEO of Aeryon Wellness, presented as winner of Total Mom Pitch

About the CWE Gala

The #CWEGala2023 is an exclusive gathering of Canada's leading brands and companies committed to driving impact and fostering great relationships in the world of women entrepreneurship. In its inaugural year, top executives, brands, agencies, influencers, entrepreneurs, creators, and media will join together for an unforgettable night of networking, collaboration, and inspiration. Learn about the latest developments and trends in the industry and gain valuable insights into the innovative work being done by companies across different sectors. This year’s sponsors were Bell Media, Dentons, Google, Protexxa, Canadian Tire, BarterPay, Michael Kors, UPS, Women Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub, Sinclair Creative Agency, North Road Digital, The Fitzroy, Sleeping Giant Brewing Company, Canada’s Podcast and One King West Hotel, Baskits, Magnetic Staffing, The Influence Agency, Caribou Gifts and High On Love.

About the Total Mom Inc.

Total Mom Inc. is a professional community network helping ambitious women founders start and grow their businesses while juggling motherhood. Established in 2017, Founder & CEO Anna Sinclair started Total Mom Inc. after discovering a need for more valuable support offered to busy moms like her. Total Mom Inc. is a 100 percent women-owned company helping women across Canada access education and connections to break down barriers and build a profitable, sustainable business. Total Mom is the fastest-growing professional community of mom entrepreneurs, serving over 20,000 moms and growing. It does so through its award-winning programs and partnerships with North America’s largest brands. For more information, visit www.totalmom.ca

About Total Mom Pitch

Canada’s Total Mom Pitch is an award-winning entrepreneurship, business pitch and awards program produced by Total Mom Inc. that aims to support women to start and grow profitable and sustainable businesses. It empowers real women with an ambitious vision to overcome the barriers they face as modern moms in today’s unpredictable economy. The grant and awards program helps Canadian women who are growing their businesses and raising families to access entrepreneurship support, new opportunities and funding as well as education, mentorship and community support. Currently, in its fifth year, Total Mom Pitch is Canada’s largest small business pitch grant and awards program for mom entrepreneurs. The judges are comprised of some of Canada’s most successful women executives from major brands, as well as influential coaches. The program helps applicants see potential gaps in their start-up businesses, giving them an advantage in their business journeys. Total Mom Pitch partners with companies supporting equality, diversity and inclusion. It does so through recognition, awards, scholarships, and partnership opportunities for business growth. For more information, visit www.totalmompitch.ca