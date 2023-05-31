Granite Creek Capital Partners Announces Investment in Pinstripes, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Granite Creek Capital Partners, L.L.C., a private investment firm based in Chicago, today announced it has made an investment in Pinstripes, Inc. (“Pinstripes” or the “Company”), an operator of dining and entertainment venues combining bowling, bocce, and Italian-American cuisine.



Pinstripes currently operates 13 venues, with six additional locations under construction that are projected to open within the next 12 months. The Company will use the proceeds from the investment from Granite Creek to finance its expansion.

“Pinstripes has created a unique and exciting family entertainment concept that provides a variety of activities that everyone can enjoy,” said Brian Boorstein, Partner and Co-Founder at Granite Creek. “The quality and attention to detail found at every Pinstripes location across the country is a direct testament to the passion of the team and their ability to consistently deliver upscale dining combined with fun, interactive experiences.”

“With new construction underway at six new locations across three states, we are excited to replicate the success that we have seen at our existing venues,” said Dale Schwartz, Founder and CEO of Pinstripes. “As we move into this next phase of growth, investments such as Granite Creek’s are instrumental to our expansion efforts.”

About Pinstripes, Inc.

Born in the Midwest, Pinstripes has rapidly grown across the United States through a combination of made-from-scratch dining, face-to-face gaming, and signature service. From its gaming array of bowling and bocce to its full-service Italian-American food and beverage menu, Pinstripes offers multi-generational activities seven days a week. Its elegant and spacious venues can accommodate groups of 20-1,000 people for private events, parties, and celebrations.

About Granite Creek Capital Partners, L.L.C.

Founded in 2005, Granite Creek Capital Partners, L.L.C. is a Chicago-based private investment firm focused on providing capital and operational resources to lower middle market companies engaged in manufacturing, business services, healthcare, and agribusiness. With an experienced team of investment professionals bringing expertise in private equity, banking, operations, and business development, Granite Creek has a successful track record of investing in and supporting its portfolio companies. In 2022, Granite Creek was named to Inc.’s Founder-Friendly Investors list for the third year in a row, honoring the private equity and venture capital firms with the best track record of success in backing entrepreneurs. For more information on Granite Creek, visit www.granitecreek.com or call 312-895-4500.

