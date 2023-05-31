EU nearly doubles financial assistance to Moldova to a total of €295 million

On 30 May, the Council of the European Union decided to nearly double the amount of macro-financial assistance to Moldova which it had agreed to provide a year ago.

In April 2022, the Council had adopted legislation which enabled the EU to help Moldova financially with €150 million. This amount has now been increased by €145 million, bringing the total support to Moldova to €295 million.

The EU’s macro-financial assistance aims to support the economic stabilisation and the structural reform agenda of Moldova, supplementing resources made available under the IMF’s financial arrangement.

Of the maximum amount of €295 million, the EU will provide up to €220 million in the form of loans and up to €75 million in the form of grants. The assistance will contribute to covering Moldova’s balance-of-payments needs as identified in the IMF programme.

The decision will enter into force on the third day following that of its publication in the Official Journal of the European Union.

