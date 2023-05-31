Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili meets EU leadership in Brussels

On 30 May, European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met with President Salome Zourabichvili of Georgia.

President Michel recalled the European Council’s June 2022 historic decision to grant Georgia the European perspective and reiterated his firm belief that Georgia’s future is in the EU.

Michel and Zourabichvili discussed the remaining challenges for Georgia. President Michel stressed that more progress was needed on issues relating to justice reform, media freedoms, civil society, de-oligarchisation, and depolarisation.

A report on the implementation of the twelve priorities that Georgia has been asked to address will be prepared by the European Commission as part of its autumn ‘Enlargement package’. Following this report, President Michel intends to put the question of next steps on the agenda of the European Council in the last quarter of 2023.

Charles Michel also praised the role of the Georgian President in helping Georgia advance on the European path and in overcoming cross-party divisions, and accepted her invitation to visit Georgia in the coming period.

Ursula von der Leyen also welcomed Zourabichvili’s strong commitment to Georgia’s European perspective. “I look forward to continue working with you,” she wrote on Twitter.

