European Commission launches €434.8 million call to train doctoral candidates

The European Commission has launched a new call for the 2023 Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions (MSCA) Doctoral Networks. The call is expected to fund over 130 doctoral programmes in all scientific fields, as well as the training and skills development of 1,600 doctoral candidates.

With a budget of €434.8 million, the call will fund doctoral programmes, by partnerships of universities, research institutions and research infrastructures, businesses including SMEs, and other socio-economic actors from different countries across Europe and beyond.

MSCA Doctoral Networks Doctoral Networks are open to international consortia including at least three independent legal entities, each established in a different EU Member State or Horizon Europe Associated Country (Armenia, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine) and with at least one of them established in an EU Member State. On top of this minimum, other organisations from any country in the world can also join.

These doctoral programmes will meet the needs in different areas of R&D, introduce researchers to the academic and non-academic sectors and offer training in research-related as well as transferable skills and competencies needed for innovation and long-term employment (e.g. entrepreneurship, commercialisation of results, intellectual property rights, communication).

The deadline for applications is 28 November 2023.

